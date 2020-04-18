Community Newsletter: Explore Waterford

Coordinated by Matt and Karen Allen, owners of Spanky’s Sports Bar & Grill, the initiative challenges community members to donate money toward restaurant-prepared meals for those serving the community as well as to those in need.

Initial donations collected by Spanky’s were used to buy meals from Cotton Exchange to feed first responders from the village’s fire and rescue team; Café 213 for Waterford police; and meals from Doc’s on the Fox for staffers at Aurora Health Center.

It was then Cotton Exchange’s turn to collect, and those funds to purchase meals from another restaurant to give back.

According to Matt Allen, the response has been so successful that he expects to distribute food to multiple organizations, utilizing the different restaurants in the Waterford area.

Simply put, “it’s amazing,” he said.

"Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much" — These words from Hellen Keller ring true especially when the community is called into action. For one individual, drumming up help for a small gesture that made a big impact was somewhat effortless.