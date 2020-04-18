Community Newsletter: Explore Waterford

Ongoing political and personal disputes were quickly set aside recently when the threat of COVID-19 took center stage and essentially brought a halt to the many small-town comforts Waterford is known for.
Explore Waterford, a newly-created organization resulting from a recent merger of Absolutely Waterford and Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce, has joined dozens of others in the community to heed the call for help.
Executive Director Dawn Brummel is coordinating volunteers to assist elderly and those with compromised immune systems with picking up medications, grocery shopping and anything else that the neighbors who are being urged to shelter in, may need.
“We are here to help during this difficult time,” Brummel said.
Anyone who needs assistance can reach out by calling the Explore Waterford office at 262-534-5911 or email director@absolutelywaterford.org.
Neighbors helping neighbors
Village officials moved beyond business at Village Hall to show compassion to the community by creating a group of volunteers, dubbed by Village President Don Houston, Neighbors Helping Neighbors.
Coordinated by village staffers Colleen Schauer, Kathy Lindbloom and Alysa Robbins, the grassroots effort has drawn 85 volunteers and counting who are interested in helping with anything from picking up groceries to just calling to check in from time to time.
“We have an amazing community of kind, generous souls and in an unsettled time,” said Robbins. “It warms your heart knowing if you need it help is literally down the street.”
To volunteer or to request assistance from volunteers, call 262-757-8085 or email CSchauer@waterfordwi.org.
Restaurant businesses
Typically, on March 17, tills at local bars and restaurants are ringing with sales from green beer and corn beef. Instead, on St. Patrick’s Day, they were ordered to close their doors to diners and drinkers, to “slow the spread,” leaving many without jobs and businesses owners pondering next steps.
A group of restaurant owners and managers responded by rallying together to promote carryout services to help keep local eateries afloat.
David Morrow, Cotton Exchange operations manager, collected logos from establishments and contacted CJW, his beverage distribution company, to create a poster promoting the businesses open for carryout with a heartfelt “Community Strong.”
The response, according to Morrow, has been “phenomenal.”
On Friday following the ban, he said Cotton Exchange had an “unbelievable night — not only for our business, but also in paying it forward.”
The paying to forward aspect took the group of small restaurateurs’ efforts to a whole new level.
Coordinated by Matt and Karen Allen, owners of Spanky’s Sports Bar & Grill, the initiative challenges community members to donate money toward restaurant-prepared meals for those serving the community as well as to those in need.
Initial donations collected by Spanky’s were used to buy meals from Cotton Exchange to feed first responders from the village’s fire and rescue team; Café 213 for Waterford police; and meals from Doc’s on the Fox for staffers at Aurora Health Center.
It was then Cotton Exchange’s turn to collect, and those funds to purchase meals from another restaurant to give back.
According to Matt Allen, the response has been so successful that he expects to distribute food to multiple organizations, utilizing the different restaurants in the Waterford area.
Simply put, “it’s amazing,” he said.
"Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much" — These words from Hellen Keller ring true especially when the community is called into action. For one individual, drumming up help for a small gesture that made a big impact was somewhat effortless.
Waterford resident Becky Jensen felt the need to bring kindness to the residents of Waterford Senior Living so she reached out to her Facebook friends to help spread cheer. Friends donated money via Venmo to help Jensen buy bouquets from Pink Peony for the residents who have been without visitors. The businesses did their part too, with jars donated by the floral shoppe and tags donated by Ink Spot.
Deflecting any recognition for her good deed, Jensen stated, “I just wanted to do something for them to brighten their spirits. So, let’s focus on continuing to do acts of kindness for others.”
A good way to start is by “Sending a Smile.” Staffers are asking the community to help cheer the residents and staff working to keep them healthy by sending a note of encouragement to: Waterford Senior Living, 301 S. 6th St., Waterford, WI 53185, Attn: Send a Smile- Staff or Resident or Resident Name.
Beautification Day goes virtual
Due to the threat of COVID-19, upcoming events for Explore Waterford, including the Absolu-Tea set for April 16 and the May 7 Preserving Our Past, have been canceled.
However, Beatification Day is still on for Saturday, April 18 — virtually.
Volunteers are encouraged to clean up the community at a social distance during the third annual Waterford Beautification Day scheduled all day.
Participants are encouraged to take before and after pictures of areas and trash collected then upload photos to Facebook, tagging #WaterfordWIBeautification.
Volunteers should keep a lookout for kindness rocks scattered throughout the community.
For more information, go to facebook.com/WaterfordWIBeautification or contact organizer Angionette Hansen for more information at 262-894-4009 or angionetteleigh@gmail.com.
In the case of inclement weather, the event will take place Saturday, April 25.
