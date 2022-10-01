Community Newsletter: Explore Waterford

WATERFORD — Ready or not, the holidays are approaching fast. Even though the temperatures are still summer like, many businesses and communities are diligently planning and preparing for the holiday season, and Waterford is no exception.

With the focus being on promoting small local businesses while also enriching the community, Explore Waterford has made it a goal this year to marry the two together as much as possible, creating the epitome of what community should look like.

“We are very excited about the plans for this holiday season that will create so many opportunities for the community to come alongside the businesses to make Waterford really shine,” said Paula Rausch of Explore Waterford. “From annual traditions to fun, new events there will be many opportunities to give and receive. Exactly what the holidays remind us of what it’s really all about.”

The favorite annual Christmas in the Village tradition will kick off the season Nov. 18-19 where shoppers and deer hunter’s widows come from all over to enjoy their spouse-free weekend. Started over 25 years ago, this event will be joined by a new Christmas Market and the launch of Elf on the Shelf, community style. After encouraging thoughtful reflection of what there is to be thankful for, the community will gather to embellish the village in holiday splendor.

Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26 will then be the main focus and not only will there be great shopping steals and deals, the downtown will be bustling with Christmas carolers, tractor-pulled wagon rides, hot chocolate bar, business raffle, a holiday market and more. Photo opportunities (and warm hugs) will be available with everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf, and his sidekicks Elsa and Anna.

Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29 will allow for many fun and diverse opportunities to support those in need and uplift others through encouragement and acts of kindness.

Christmas events

The annual Christmas Parade Dec. 3 will once again delight children of all ages and commences with the choir, tree lighting and visits with Santa in his chalet. The middle of December will find the community gathering again for a singalong with local piano man, Eric Carlson, while sipping hot chocolate and cheering on teams as they strive to be the first to complete the Snowman Building Competition. The Christmas finale will end the weekend of Dec. 16-18 with the annual dueling pianos concert and dinner, Santa and his live reindeer, and the community judging of the best Christmas decorated business.

“The focus was more than just creating things to do,” Rausch said when asked what made this flurry of activities different from year’s past. “There was a desire to help people see that everyone has something to contribute. The more we give of ourselves, the better the community becomes. There’s no better time to discover where you’re needed than during the season of giving.”

Upcoming events

Sunday, Oct. 2: The Waterford Lion Club’s annual Tractorcade steps off from Whitford Park, 625 S. First St., at 9 a.m. For a map of the 30 mile ride, go to waterfordlionsclub.org. The Tractorcade will end up back at Whitford Park where a Chicken BBQ dinner will be available for purchase.

Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22: Waterford will test your fear factor with its second annual haunted zone. Games and fun will be available as well. Costumes are encouraged. Visit waterfordwi.gov for details.

Friday, Oct. 28: Waterford Main Street businesses welcomes trick-or-treaters for special treats from 4-7 p.m. Put your best designed pumpkin forward at Waterford Stillhouse during their third annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest. Visit explorewaterford.com for details.

Nov. 18-Dec. 18: Check out explorewaterford.com for the 12 Days of Holiday Cheer. There are many family activities and community events throughout the month.