Community Newsletter: Explore Waterford

As 2021 approaches, Explore Waterford members and volunteers have much to be proud of as they look back at a year of social limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Feb. 11, leaders from the Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce and nonprofit Main Street-centered Absolutely Waterford successfully merged to create Explore Waterford (EW), bringing the best from both entities and their assets under one umbrella.
The merge was a culmination of more than two years of planning among leaders from each organization as they sought to maximize community resources to best serve Waterford citizens and its businesses.
Shortly after the merge was announced, the Safer at Home order went into effect, leaving fundraisers cancelled, many businesses closed and key players from EW figuring out how to make a virtual mark.
For executive director Dawn Brummel and others, the first order of business was to ensure basic needs in the community were being addressed. So, a system was set up to connect volunteers with elderly and those with compromised immune systems who needed help with picking up medications, grocery shopping and other assistance while sheltered in.
Events held
While several scheduled events and fundraisers got canceled, others were held with a new and creative twist, sensitive to the potential spread of the virus.
On April 18, EW held the third annual Waterford Beautification Day — a community cleanup event that had previously been headquartered along the Seven Waters Trail. Adapting to social distancing guidelines, volunteers picked their own, spacious areas to clean up and were encouraged to post their progress online. More than 20 bags of trash and other debris were logged while kindness rocks were scattered throughout the community for friends.
In July, EW joined forces with the village to host the Orange Barrel Bash in celebration of the completion of the Main Street reconstruction project. Closing the street provided for ample room to have races, music, food, games and fireworks.
Explore Waterford also proudly hosted a scaled-back version of Waterford’s award-winning River’s Edge Art Walk in September, with participants simply sampling wines in front of several storefronts. The 21st annual Waterford Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade was held Dec. 5. The outdoor winter event was more robust and included an ice-sculpting show and fireworks among other merriment.
Grants awarded
While different versions of events took place, so did outreach to local businesses.
In the early fall, several small shops were awarded micro grants through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, called the We’re All In Small Business Grant Program. With assistance from EW, eligible businesses received $2,500 to help with the costs of business interruption or for health and safety improvements, wages and salaries, rent, mortgages and inventory.
Waterford history
Volunteers on the EW history committee have continued their preservation work as well. Plans are under way to restore and recognize Old Settlers Cemetery on Riverside Drive, a historic site that has been neglected for decades.
Additionally, history seekers and storytellers have been busy digging up the past and building The Legacy of Waterford, an all-entailing website complete with historic accounts of Waterford’s earliest settlers, churches, homes, businesses and events.
The website is another way EW can reach out during a time when people are hunkering down. To learn about Waterford’s rich history, visit explorewaterford.com, find the “community tab” and click on “Legacy of Waterford.”
Looking ahead
Explore Waterford leaders are optimistic about what’s ahead in the new year, according to Brummel.
“Our board will continue to provide strong leadership, and we have great plans for both the community and businesses,” she said. “Besides our annual events, organizers look forward to hosting the following events in the coming year: A gun raffle, Celebrate Waterford, Moms on Main, a golf outing, business trick-or-treating and dueling pianos, among others.
“Explore Waterford exists to make the businesses and the community prosper and make Waterford an inviting place to live,” Brummel continued. “If you’d like to be a part, please contact us at 262-534-5911 or email director@explorewaterford.com."