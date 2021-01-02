Community Newsletter: Explore Waterford

As 2021 approaches, Explore Waterford members and volunteers have much to be proud of as they look back at a year of social limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Feb. 11, leaders from the Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce and nonprofit Main Street-centered Absolutely Waterford successfully merged to create Explore Waterford (EW), bringing the best from both entities and their assets under one umbrella.

The merge was a culmination of more than two years of planning among leaders from each organization as they sought to maximize community resources to best serve Waterford citizens and its businesses.

Shortly after the merge was announced, the Safer at Home order went into effect, leaving fundraisers cancelled, many businesses closed and key players from EW figuring out how to make a virtual mark.

For executive director Dawn Brummel and others, the first order of business was to ensure basic needs in the community were being addressed. So, a system was set up to connect volunteers with elderly and those with compromised immune systems who needed help with picking up medications, grocery shopping and other assistance while sheltered in.

Events held