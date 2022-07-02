Community Newsletter: Explore Waterford

WATERFORD — For some people, Waterford is just a blip on a map that is passed by on their way to flashier cities. Others have taken the time to pause and see what Waterford is all about — and go away understanding what the residents already know — that Waterford is a hidden gem.

Nestled between Waukesha and Racine, Waterford portrays a sleepy little bedroom community where people choose to build their homes here but work and play elsewhere — but little does the outside world realize what Waterford has to offer. Most newcomers to the community have reiterated the same sentiment that once they came here and saw for themselves, they knew Waterford is where they found their “forever home.”

It's not just the renowned cafes and eateries that Waterford boasts. One could talk about the historic buildings and its history, unique businesses, quaint shops, one of a kind entities and gifted artisans. How about the scenic country sides, parks, trails and waterways that bring multiple opportunities to reconnect with nature? But it’s even more than that. Waterford is the community it is because of the residents who take pride in calling Waterford home. It is that pride of community that emanates to all who encounter this beautiful haven.

Celebrate Waterford

It is this pride in community that has inspired the annual coming together to celebrate Waterford.

On Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Main Street will be shut down from Milwaukee Street to First Street so that all can gather together to celebrate the best of Waterford during the Celebrate Waterford event. Local musicians will entertain the masses throughout the day into the night hours.

Come join in or cheer on favorite teams as friendly competitions of the FourSis Cornhole Tournament and Lynch 250 Trike Races commence down the street. Vendors of all kinds will be lined down Main Street offering their inspired selections, and food and beverages.

The local FFA will turn Second Street into a mini farm complete with animals, pedal tractors and educational booths to test one’s agricultural knowledge. Bounce houses, mini circus performances, magicians and daring performers will delight children of all ages. Waterford’s very own piano man, Eric Carlson, will be performing dueling pianos in the street with a special guest.

People can visit local local businesses and meet the owners while seeing if Waldo is anywhere to be found (find him and win prizes). Waterford’s own local tree guy, Woodchuck Willie, along with Next Step Life Coach and the Village of Waterford bring the Timberworks Lumberjacks to downtown for three performances. The night will end with a bang as fireworks will light the sky.

Go to explorewaterford.com/events for details and how to register

Balloon Fest

The Waterford Balloon Fest is back for the summer of 2022. This event will take place from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 16, on the grounds of Waterford High School, 100 Field Drive. Go to Waterford Balloon Fest website for details, https://waterfordballoonfest.com.

River’s Edge Art and Wine Walk

Artists will join with local businesses to share their talents from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Wine tastings and pairings will be available. For more information and how to get tickets, go to explorewaterford.com/events.

Download the app

People can download the free Explore Waterford app and stay up-to-date on all the activities going on throughout Waterford. It’s also an easy way to look up local businesses.

