Community Newsletter: Explore Waterford

“The grant was a huge help,” said Fearing. “We are such a small, new business that we didn’t fit the qualifications for the Paycheck Protection Program loans that were out there.”

She and her mom and business partner, Barb Hayes, primarily used the funds to help pay rent, stating that “being forced to close made paying bills tricky.”

The funds also helped to purchase more supplies, such as glass for the studio’s fused glass classes, and thread for its long art stitching services.

The timing that the grant was awarded also came around when the two moved their studio to its new home at 318 Main St.

Since opening their doors in the new space in July, Fearing said they have already seen more walk-in traffic than their previous location in town.

“We are thinking this was a great move,” she said, also noting that the ample space to work in has been a blessing, especially with the new safety guidelines — which have not come without a challenge.

“We now drastically limit the number of people at one time and are encouraging signing up before you arrive, either online or by phone,” she said.