Community Newsletter: Explore Waterford

WATERFORD — Waterford has not been exempt to the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on businesses and community events. And like so many other communities, local leaders have been busy finding creative ways to connect and help neighbors through the struggle.
Most recently, small businesses in the village got a much-needed boost through a micro grant called We’re All In, according to Dawn Brummel, Explore Waterford director.
Brummel, who helped get the word out through the tourism, civic and chamber-based organization, said she assisted more than a dozen small businesses in their efforts to secure the funds.
Administered by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. (WEDC) and funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the We’re All In Small Business Grant Program set to provide $2,500 grants to 30,000 small businesses throughout the state. Funds are intended to assist with the costs of business interruption or for health and safety improvements, wages and salaries, rent, mortgages and inventory.
One local mom and daughter duo took advantage of the grant for their arts and crafts studio and gift shop, which recently moved to a prominent Main Street location.
According to Donna Fearing, co-owner of Creative Spaces Studio, the money granted relieved some financial pressures that were arising during and after the shutdown.
“The grant was a huge help,” said Fearing. “We are such a small, new business that we didn’t fit the qualifications for the Paycheck Protection Program loans that were out there.”
She and her mom and business partner, Barb Hayes, primarily used the funds to help pay rent, stating that “being forced to close made paying bills tricky.”
The funds also helped to purchase more supplies, such as glass for the studio’s fused glass classes, and thread for its long art stitching services.
The timing that the grant was awarded also came around when the two moved their studio to its new home at 318 Main St.
Since opening their doors in the new space in July, Fearing said they have already seen more walk-in traffic than their previous location in town.
“We are thinking this was a great move,” she said, also noting that the ample space to work in has been a blessing, especially with the new safety guidelines — which have not come without a challenge.
“We now drastically limit the number of people at one time and are encouraging signing up before you arrive, either online or by phone,” she said.
Despite the challenges of doing business while socially distancing, the pair are optimistic about the future of their small business and expressed gratitude for the support from Explore Waterford and the community.
“We are lucky to have such an organization to help support local businesses and our community,” Fearing said, adding, “we are so happy to be in Waterford, and look forward to serving our community in a multitude of ways.”
Other updates
The annual River’s Edge Art Walk has been canceled due the COVID-19. A scaled-back wine walk was held Sept. 26 thanks to the support of volunteers and businesses. Follow Explore Waterford’s Facebook page or visit explorewaterford.com for details on the return of Waterford’s signature event in 2021.
Explore Waterford is participating in the Lions Club of Waterford plastic collection initiative that recycles trash into benches. EW has turned dozens of 55-gallon garbage bags into the club. Collection points include Ink Spot, 216 N. Milwaukee St., and Waterford Stillhouse, 228 E. Main St.
- Explore Waterford will host its 21st Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 5, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
