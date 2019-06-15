At the end of June, just after Racine Unified School District schools are out for the summer the Racine Family YMCA will offer “Safety Around Water,” a free program designed to engage and educate parents about the importance of water safety skills and provide more of America’s youth access to water safety lessons.
The program focuses on reaching underserved communities with a special emphasis on African American and Hispanic communities, where risk of drowning among children is highest.
According to a 2017 national research study conducted by the USA Swimming Foundation with the University of Memphis and University of Nevada-Las Vegas, 64 percent of black children cannot swim, compared to 45 percent of Hispanic children and 40 percent of caucasian children. Additionally, 79 percent of children in families with household income less than $50,000 have no/low swimming ability.
Through “Safety Around Water,” parents and caregivers are encouraged to help their children learn fundamental water safety and swimming skills. During the eight-day course, children will learn how to respond if they find themselves in unexpected water situations — from how to reach the water’s surface if they submerge — to safely reaching a pool’s edge or exiting any body of water.
“For generations staying safe around water meant keeping kids away from water, but it’s time to start a new family tradition by learning basic water safety skills,” said Katie Rognsvoog, YMCA aquatic director. “Safety Around Water is a great starting point to not only get kids comfortable in the water, but also teach their parents the importance of developing water safety skills.”
To help achieve its goal to making swimming accessible for all children, this summer the Y will award 100 scholarships for free “Safety Around Water” classes. The classes will be held at the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio St., beginning June 17.
The YMCA introduced the concept of group swim lessons in 1909. Now, each year in more than 2,000 pools across the country, the Y teaches more than 1 million children from all backgrounds invaluable water safety and swim skills. Here in Racine County the YMCA teaches more than 4,000 children water safety and swimming each year. Through “Safety Around Water,” the YMCA hopes to further bridge cultural and access gaps that can prevent some children from learning important water safety skills.
Families interested in learning more about “Safety Around Water” and how to enroll their child in the YMCA’s swimming and water safety classes should visit www.ymcaracine.org, call 262-634-1994 or stop in at the Aquatic Center or one of the YMCA branches to register.
About the YMCA
The YMCA is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the United States, 2,700 YMCA’s engage 22 million men, women and children — regardless of age, income or background — to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the nation’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. Anchored in more than 10,000 communities, the YMCA has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change.
