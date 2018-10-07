Sexual assault has been making many appearances in the news lately, from last year’s #MeToo movement to more recent happenings like the sentencings of Larry Nassar and Bill Cosby and the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. None of these incidents would have come before the public if it weren’t for the brave victims who stepped forward and continue to step forward to ask for help and bring the truth to light.
The Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault reports that one in three females and one in six males will experience sexual assault in their lifetimes, but despite these almost unbelievable statistics, people do not seem to want to talk about or acknowledge the prevalence of sexual violence. We don’t want to believe victims when they report their assaults. To believe the victim is to acknowledge that sexual assault is happening in our communities.
Unfortunately, the fear of not being believed is one of the largest deterrents to reporting cited by sexual assault victims who choose not to come forward with these incidents. Sexual assault is extremely under reported, with an estimated 63 percent of incidents never brought to the police, and despite the fact that the National Sexual Violence Resource Center states that the rate of false reporting of sexual assaults is likely only between 2 and 10 percent, we continue to doubt many of the victims who do make reports. When victims do not report, perpetrators are free to offend again. Clearly, this is a public safety issue and a topic we are just beginning to tackle more openly due to the brave individuals whose narratives have been brought into the public consciousness by recent news events.
This is not to say that reactions to these events have all been supportive and positive. Anyone who follows these news stories has likely seen comments on social media and heard conversations attacking the credibility and truthfulness of the victims. This is where we need to step in to ensure that this dialogue continues to move forward — that victims feel supported and able to report, rather than shamed and mistrusted. This is how we begin to hold perpetrators accountable and move toward safer communities with less incidences of sexual assault.
Do you want to help be a part of the solution? Sexual Assault Services (SAS) is always looking to add to its team of volunteer advocates. SAS volunteer advocates are trained to answer a 24-hour crisis line at 262-637-7233 and respond to the emergency room to provide support and information to survivors. Volunteers must be 18 years of age and have access to a motor vehicle. No other experience is necessary, as SAS provides a comprehensive 18-hour training in sexual assault, crisis response, listening and communication skills, and community resources.
The next training begins on Monday, Oct. 8. Both males and females can volunteer, and bilingual (Spanish-English) volunteers are also needed. If you are a compassionate individual with a passion for helping others, and you think you can spare one day a month of your choosing, consider joining us to help make a difference for the survivors in our community.
For more information about the program and training opportunities now and in the future, contact the SAS office at 262-619-1634 or volunteer and community awareness specialist Annabell Bustillos at annabell.bustillos@lsswis.org. If you would prefer for SAS staff to contact you, visit https://goo.gl/forms/WhvuxW053rJyO7Hm1 and provide your information.
