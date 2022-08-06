Community Newsletter: Eco-Justice Center

CALEDONIA — “This year we’re replacing our Farm to Table fundraiser with a unique new event called Pacas & Pints,” said MaryLynn Conter Strack, executive director of the Eco-Justice Center.

Eco-Justice, 7133 Michna Road, is partnering with Littleport Brewing Co., local food trucks and musicians to create this family-friendly event. It will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, and Thursday, Aug. 25.

Participants can bring a blanket or camping chair and find a good spot near the alpaca pasture to relax with a drink and listen to music. Besides going on a 20-minute alpaca tour, Eco-Justice grounds will be open for participants to climb up to the tree house, explore the gardens and walk the trail.

Food from Rockitacos and Specialty Nacho Queen will be available and Rare Privilege will provide music. Littleport Brewing Co. will have a special brew available in addition to non-alcoholic options.

Tickets cost $30 and include a drink ticket and an alpaca tour. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at ecojusticecenter.org. There is an attendance limit so advance ticket purchase is recommended. There is no charge for ages 10 and younger. Pets are not allowed.

Discovery Days

The Eco-Justice Center’s family-friendly fundraiser Discovery Days is back Friday through Sunday, Sept. 16-18, and it’s all about “trying it out.”

“Discovery Days is an opportunity for families to try out things together,” said Katie Flannery, program manager. “It’s kind of like a maker’s fair in the sense that we have many activities in which participants can try out everything from butter making to wool spinning to wet-felting beads. I always enjoy learning new skill sets even as an adult. This is everyone’s chance to do just that.”

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children and includes free tours, scavenger hunts and some activities. Other activities have a nominal fee for supplies.

“We want participants to learn how to do something that they never have before,” said Flannery.

Discovery Days kicks off Sept. 16, with a drum circle, bonfire and night hike. On Sept. 17-18, participants can start the day with a meditative hike or Yoga with Alpacas before grounds open for Discovery Days from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Participants can eat lunch with food from local food trucks and listen to music near the alpaca pasture. Then shop the farm stand or gift shop, climb the tree house or take a tour.

A 20-item silent auction will be held online with items such as a pizza party on the farm, a stay at the center’s Hermitage cabin, fine art items and more. Strouf Funeral Home is once again sponsoring sweepstakes with a $1,000 grand prize. Sweepstakes tickets are $3 and can be purchased online or at the event.

The Eco-Justice Center is an environmental education center and organic farm founded by Racine Dominican Sisters in 2004. As a mission partner of the Racine Dominicans, Eco-J offers programming for lifelong learning designed to encourage exploration, connect people with sustainable growing practices and promote healthier ecosystems.

Proceeds help ensure the proper care of nearly 30 animals who live on the farm while also supporting the center’s educational programs.

For details, visit ecojusticecenter.org.