Community Newsletter: Eco-Justice Center

A 12-item silent auction will be held on Facebook with offerings such as a brick-oven pizza party on the farm, a stay at the center’s Hermitage cabin, fresh eggs and produce vouchers and fine art items. Go to facebook.com/EcoJusticeCenter. Discovery Days will also offer a $1,000 sweepstakes sponsored by Strouf Funeral Home. Sweepstakes tickets are $3 and can be purchased at ecojusticecenter.org.

Food items will be available for purchase including tastings of the center’s organically grown tomatoes, honey made from center bees, locally grown corn-on-the-cob, brats and popcorn.

An expanded gift shop will offer alpaca wool felted creations, hand-knit items, homemade jelly, Eco-J shirts and more. Homemade frozen fruit pies, along with frozen white chicken chili and vegetarian chili, will be available to go. The center’s organically-grown produce will also be sold.

Admission to Discovery Days is $5 for adults and $2 for children ages 4 and older.