Community Newsletter: Eco-Justice Center

CALEDONIA — The Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, invites the public to explore the farm during its inaugural Discovery Days event Sept. 17-19.
The Eco-Justice Center is a 15-acre, renewable energy, organic teaching farm just north of Six Mile Road. It is home to alpacas, goats, chickens and geese.
Guests can enjoy family activities, meet the animals who live on the farm, watch educational demonstrations and enjoy treats.
Discovery Days is a rebranding of the center’s popular Fall Festival fundraiser that ran for 14 years.
The event kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, with a drum circle, bonfire and night hike. Then, visitors can explore the farm from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18 and 19.
As in the past, this family-friendly event will feature numerous learning opportunities through on-site educational demonstrations and talks with topics ranging from wool spinning, wood-turning, bee-keeping, backyard chicken coops, alpacas, organic farming and medicinal plants.
Children’s activities include face painting, games, crafts and Eye-Spy in the tree house.
Special side events include yoga with alpacas and a guided walking meditation through wooded paths and on the stone labyrinth, led by Buddhist nun Bhikkhuni Vimala. Pre-registration for these events is required at ecojusticecenter.org. An additional cost is applied to attend the yoga sessions.
A 12-item silent auction will be held on Facebook with offerings such as a brick-oven pizza party on the farm, a stay at the center’s Hermitage cabin, fresh eggs and produce vouchers and fine art items. Go to facebook.com/EcoJusticeCenter. Discovery Days will also offer a $1,000 sweepstakes sponsored by Strouf Funeral Home. Sweepstakes tickets are $3 and can be purchased at ecojusticecenter.org.
Food items will be available for purchase including tastings of the center’s organically grown tomatoes, honey made from center bees, locally grown corn-on-the-cob, brats and popcorn.
An expanded gift shop will offer alpaca wool felted creations, hand-knit items, homemade jelly, Eco-J shirts and more. Homemade frozen fruit pies, along with frozen white chicken chili and vegetarian chili, will be available to go. The center’s organically-grown produce will also be sold.
Admission to Discovery Days is $5 for adults and $2 for children ages 4 and older.
Proceeds from the event will help ensure the proper care of nearly 30 animals who live on the farm while also supporting the Eco-Justice Center’s many educational programs. Through leadership and education, the Eco-Justice Center’s mission is to work for justice, healing and right relationships among all creation.
Visiting the center
Through Growing Healthy field trips, summer camps and the Farm Corps program, Eco-J works to connect kids to nature and nutrition.
Open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, visitors can meet the animals, tour the gardens, hike the trails, walk the meditation labyrinth and climb the treehouse. For more information, go to ecojusticecenter.org.