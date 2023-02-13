CALEDONIA — Are you dreaming of green leaves and new buds on plants? Help welcome the first day of spring with a Spring Equinox celebration on Sunday, March 19, at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road.

On the equinox the length of day and night is nearly equal everywhere in the world. The Spring Equinox bonfire ceremony is from 2 to 2:30 p.m., followed by seed planting activities for the family from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

People can stick around to learn more about volunteering at Eco-Justice as a board or committee member at a free "open barn" from 3:30 to 4 p.m. Eco-J staff, board and committee members will provide a short tour and explanation of their experience as a board or committee member.

Summer camps

Introducing children to gardening is a great way to increase their awareness of where food comes from and the importance of the environment in everyday life. This summer children can spend their time gardening in the Eco-Justice Center summer camps.

“Gardens are a great place to nurture a meaningful and fun learning experience,” says MaryLynn Conter Strack, executive director. “It gives children an opportunity to learn about plant life cycles as well as responsibility, caretaking and environmental awareness.”

Three different camps are being offered, focused on a gardening theme for each age group. In each camp, children experience animal encounters with the alpacas and chickens and find out how these animals help with the gardens. One way they help is through the waste they produce. Manure from both the chickens and alpacas are added to compost piles and serve as a great source of nutrients. Another way Eco-J’s animals help in the gardens is with pest control.

“This year we’re excited to use our chickens to help with some natural pest control and bed preparation,” says Conter Strack. “Since chickens naturally scratch the soil to eat insects, they can help control grasshoppers, slugs, and other pests.”

Children ages 6-8 can go on a “Garden Adventure,” digging in the dirt, planting seeds, searching for insect & bird pollinators and harvesting vegetables. They’ll discover how plants grow and why different plants are grown next to each other. This is a great camp for a child that likes doing a little bit of everything — games, gardening, cooking, art and animals.

In the “Garden & Create” camp, youth ages 9 to 11 will explore the artistic side of gardening. Each day involves an art project in addition to time spent in the garden. Children not only learn to grow vegetables from seed and explore the plant cycle, but learn about natural dyes and create a tie-dye project, design garden signs and make art with natural materials.

Seeing the complete farm-to-table process is the focus of the “Gardening & Cooking” camp for ages 12 to 14. They’ll Investigate compost, learn about companion planting and develop basic horticulture skills. In addition to time spent in the garden, each day involves preparing a farm-fresh recipe using honey from the bee hives, or vegetables and wild black raspberries that they harvest themselves.

Eco-J summer camps are full-day outdoor, nature-based camps that get children excited about and engaged with the natural world. Each week-long camp explores a different theme with age appropriate hands-on investigations, art projects, games and more. Each day features time for campers to participate in free choice activities, create, play and discover. For complete details, visit ecojusticecenter.org.

About Eco-J

The Eco-Justice Center is an environmental education center and organic farm founded by Racine Dominican Sisters in 2004. As a mission partner of the Racine Dominicans, Eco-J offers programming for lifelong learning designed to encourage exploration, connect people with sustainable growing practices and promote healthier ecosystems.