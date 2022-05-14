Community Newsletter: Eco-Justice Center

CALEDONIA — Alpacas have always been an important part of the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road. Alpaca fiber is used for spinning, felting and knitting, and their manure is a natural fertilizer. Most importantly, alpacas have acted as “teachers” for various programs. Not only can alpacas teach about digestion and animal classification, they can also teach about empathy and social interactions.

Have you heard of goat yoga or dog yoga? What about Yoga with Alpacas?

“Unlike goat or dog yoga, alpacas won’t climb on you, however they may eat grass or lay down near you if you are calm,” said MaryLynn Conter Strack, Eco-Justice Center executive director. “Yoga and alpacas seem to naturally go together. They require you to be calm in order for them to feel secure.”

Yoga and animal lovers age 15 and older can register for classes to be held June 25, July 9 and Aug. 20. Advance registration is required, go to https://ecojusticecenter.org/adult-programs.

Summer camps

Each of the summer camps that Eco-J offers has a close-up experience with the alpacas.

“We want to ensure the animals feel comfortable and relaxed when we enter their space,” explained Katie Flannery, education program manager and developer. “To do that we need to observe their body language and act accordingly.”

Alpacas, like other animals have a personal space boundary. Since they are prey animals, they may be intimidated by direct eye contact and consider it a threat.

“Feelings or reactions that alpacas have can mirror feelings that we have in social situations,” said Flannery. “We may feel more stress around new people — it’s helpful when others can read our body language to help us feel comfortable in their presence.”

Children ages 6 to 8 can meet alpacas during Critter Cadets camp, where they’ll investigate different classifications of animals during a week of adventure. Participants will have animal encounters with alpacas and chickens, explore the pond and more. Critter Cadets will take place June 20-24 and July 11-15.

Children ages 9 to 11 can participate in Expedition Earth camp June 27-July 1. Campers will learn about the earth, water and atmosphere. They can also interact with animals and take a creek walk to examine a wetland ecosystem. Participants will create their own sprouting jars, experience the water cycle and conduct an experiment in their quest to get to know our planet.

Into the Wild camp will be held July 18-22. Participants ages 12 to 14 will gain knowledge on the foundation of survival skills, including the basics of constructing a shelter. They will also learn how to raise plants and animals for food, orienteering, and how to start a fire and cook on it. Their week will be finished off by putting their families to the test with a survival skills challenge.

Advance registration is required, go to https://ecojusticecenter.org/children-family-programs.

How to help

With all of the educational and interactive programming that Eco-J offers the Racine County community, they can always use help. The center is in need the following items: hardware store gift cards, a pole saw, Moon Lance black collapsible wagon cart (holding up to 220 pounds), an arborist throw weight, aviation snips, tree felling wedges, 12- and 16-inch tongue and groove pliers, postage stamps, large Rubbermaid tubs and a garden cart.

Donations are accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m at the Eco-Justice Center. For more information or to make a monetary donation, go to ecojusticecenter.org.

The Eco-Justice Center is a 15-acre environmental education center and organic farm that is home to not only alpacas, but also chickens, a goat, and Trudy, a beloved Toulouse goose. The center offers programming for lifelong learning designed to encourage exploration, connect people with sustainable growing practices and promote healthier ecosystems.

