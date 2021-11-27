Community Newsletter: Eco-Justice Center

CALEDONIA — The days may be getting shorter, but take in the cool, crisp weather by getting out and visiting the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road. Grounds are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The public is invited to check out the farm’s recent additions — five new alpacas. Alpacas have been a significant part of the organization; the founding Racine Dominican sisters used alpaca fiber for spinning, felting and knitting, and alpaca manure is a natural fertilizer for the gardens.

The alpacas have been a fan favorite of the center’s summer campers for years, and each fall hundreds of RUSD first-graders in the center’s “Growing Healthy” program meet the alpacas and learn about digestion. The five new alpacas, ages 1-4, came from a hobby farm in northern Wisconsin. The new alpacas, all males, joined the existing herd of four males this summer and have been settling in to their new home.

Visitors can also check out the area for the planned expanded shelter. Funds for Eco-Justice Center’s annual campaign this holiday season will be used to enlarge the alpaca shelter. The estimated cost for the shelter will be $3,000. For more information and to make a donation, visit the website at ecojusticecenter.org. Donations may also be mailed.

The Eco-Justice Center’s current wish list includes Home Depot gift cards to purchase lumber, 56-64 quart clear storage bins with lids, painter’s tape and postage stamps. Follow the Eco-Justice Center on Facebook for the most up-to-date info on upcoming events, programs and animal news.

New gift shop

Come enjoy a cup of cocoa on the farmhouse porch, then come inside and explore the Eco-J’s new gift shop. Relocated from the education center building, the expanded gift shop in the farmhouse features local honey, homemade black raspberry jelly, alpaca ornaments, hand knit hats and scarves and more. The gift shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 27 and 28, and Dec. 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19, and from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 2-16. The Eco-J will also have a booth at the International Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., Kenosha.

Get involved

Have a passion for the environment, sustainability, environmental education, organic-local farming or nonprofits? The Eco-Justice Center is searching for enthusiastic individuals to join its board of directors and various committees.

Founded in 2004, the nonprofit is an organic teaching farm that provides environmental education for all ages. With a focus on sustainability, the center has implemented several forms of renewable energy on its grounds including a wind turbine, solar panels, and geo-thermal heating and cooling.

The Eco-Justice Center has just completed writing its three-year strategic plan, and the organization is searching for an array of talent to help in executing the plan and growing the nonprofit. Specifically, the organization is recruiting those that have professional or life experience in any of the following areas: Legal, veterinary practice, maintenance, construction, home inspections, program/policy development, environmental engineering, naturalist, forestry/ biology, human resources, grant writing and fundraising.

Want to get more involved with the nonprofit but don’t want to commit yet as a board member? Consider joining one of Eco-Justice Center’s essential committees: Fund development; programming; festival planning; or buildings, grounds and animal husbandry. Most committees meet every other month via Zoom, and there is no financial obligation to join. For more information, contact MaryLynn Conter Strack, executive director, at marylynn@ecojusticecenter.org.

