Community Newsletter: Eco-Justice Center

CALEDONIA — This year the Eco-Justice Center is thankful for a bountiful harvest. Its Farm Corps program grew almost 3,000 pounds of produce this season.

“Despite some challenges this season, we were able to grow large amounts of food,” said Aubrey Gordon, Farm Corps and property manager. “In spring it was difficult to get the plants into the ground because it was either too cold or too wet. In summer, a large rainstorm caused the loss of some crops, including sunflowers, a large number of corn stalks and a whole bed of carrots. Additionally, a lot of our squash, melons, and other crops with large leaves got powdery mildew, a fungus that can form when the leaves get too wet and don’t dry out.”

A third of the harvest was donated to the Northside Food Pantry.

“The Eco-Justice Farm Corps program has partnered with the Northside Food Pantry for the last three years and we’ve been able to donate about 30% of the harvest for the last two of those years,” said Gordon. “Knowing that many people live with food insecurity, we feel this is an important part of our program. In addition, Eco-Justice interns worked with the pantry to distribute food and create recipe cards with nutrition information specific to the harvested produce.”

Growing Healthy

Another portion of the harvest was taste-tested by first-graders from the Racine Unified School District as part of its “Growing Healthy” field trips. Children came to Eco-J to experience a healthy food taste test in the garden and get up close to an alpaca while learning about digestion.

“It was wonderful getting to host students back on the farm this year,” said Katie Flannery, Eco-J’s education program manager and developer. “For many first-graders this was their first real field trip, and it was a joy sharing our passion for learning in the great outdoors with them. We feel it is important for all children to have the opportunity to get out of the classroom, explore new environments and try new things, and these field trips allowed us to facilitate all of that in one visit.”

Shop local

Those who missed out on some of the harvest can visit the center gift shop this holiday season. It features local, raw honey and homemade jelly from the wild black raspberries, mulberries, serviceberries and grapes harvested at the center. Other stocking stuffers include handmade felted animals, tote bags, alpaca dryer balls, and knit hats and scarves.

The gift shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov 26-27, and Dec. 4, 10-11 and 17-18; and from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 1-15. Eco-J will also have a booth at the International Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Kenosha Public Museum.

About Eco-J

The Eco-Justice Center is an environmental education center and organic farm founded by Racine Dominican Sisters in 2004. As a mission partner of the Racine Dominicans, Eco-J offers programming for lifelong learning designed to encourage exploration, connect people with sustainable growing practices and promote healthier ecosystems. Eco-J programs encourage people to learn from the wisdom of nature. For more information, go to ecojusticecenter.org.