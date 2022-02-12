Community Newsletter: Eco-Justice Center looks forward to summer

CALEDONIA — Despite the cold temperatures and snow, the Eco-Justice Center is thinking ahead to the warm and sunny days of summer.

EJC, 7133 Michna Road, has hosted half-day summer camp programs for a number of years, but is excited to be expanding its summer camps to full-day programs this year. Summer camp programs will be offered for children in age groups of 6-8, 9-11 and 12-14 and will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday though Friday.

Children will explore, discover and create in the great outdoors as they experience a taste of life on the farm. This year’s camp themes include:

Critter Cadets, for ages 6-8, June 20-24 or July 11-15. Participants investigate different classifications of critters in a week of adventure at the Eco-J farm. There will be new activities, discoveries and ventures into the secrets of the natural world, as well as animal encounters with the alpacas and chickens, pond exploration and animal Olympics.

Expedition Earth, for ages 9-11, June 27-July 1. Explorers will discover new things about earth, water and the atmosphere. They will experience animal encounters with the alpacas and chickens, take a creek walk to examine a wetland ecosystem, create their own sprouting jars, experience the water cycle and conduct an experiment in a quest to get to know the planet.

Into the Wild, for ages 12-14, July 18-22. Do you have what it takes to survive in the wild? During this introduction to survival skills, campers learn the basics of constructing a shelter, orienteering, starting a fire and cooking on it, and raising plants and animals for food. They will finish out the week putting their family to the test with a survival skills challenge.

This year’s expanded full-day camps will include additional adventure time with more activities and time for campers to explore center grounds. Registration will close June 5 or when filled. Due to continued risks from the COVID-19 virus, camps will have limited capacity again this year for the safety of both campers and staff.

To register, visit https://ecojusticecenter.org/children-family-programs.

Summer positions

Do you know a college student looking for summer work? Eco-Justice is currently accepting resumes for summer education interns and Racine Area Youth Farm Corp interns.

Summer education interns help educate children ages 6-14 about the environment, animals and organic farming in summer camps. Interns develop child management techniques, interactive teaching strategies, and are directly mentored and extensively trained through a self-reflective, experiential training program.

The Racine Area Youth Farm Corps program seeks energetic adults to intern for the growing season and learn small-scale market gardening through the center’s sustainable local food and farming initiative program. Participants will grow, cook, promote and market healthy food raised on an educational farm.

More information can be found at ecojusticecenter.org/employment.

About Eco-J

The Eco-Justice Center is an environmental education center and organic farm founded by Racine Dominican Sisters in 2004. As one of five sponsored ministries of the Racine Dominicans, Eco-J offers programming for lifelong learning designed to encourage exploration, connect people with sustainable growing practices, and promote healthier ecosystems that restore right relationships. Our programs encourage participants of all ages, faiths, races and socio-economic backgrounds to learn from the wisdom of nature.

