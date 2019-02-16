Early care and education providers, parents, and caregivers of young children are invited to attend upcoming Early Learning Series workshops. They are:
- “Emotion Coaching — Helping Children Manage Strong Feelings” — Studies show that children with strong social-emotional skills have greater academic achievement, more positive social interactions and greater satisfaction in life. This workshop focuses on increasing a child’s emotional vocabulary, strategies to help children self-regulate, the three steps to support children experiencing strong feelings and techniques to help children develop problem solving skills. This workshop will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27.
- “Managing Challenging Behaviors” — This workshop will provide early care and education providers with skills and strategies to manage challenging behaviors. The workshop will explore how the class environment and routine impact behaviors in positive and negative ways. Participants will leave the workshop able to assess the current situation and create a plan to manage that challenging behavior. This workshop will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30.
Both workshops take place in the Ives Grove Auditorium, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville. There is no charge for parents, grandparents and foster parents. There is a $10 charge for early care and education providers wishing to receive 2.0 hours of Registry Credit.
Join Racine County 4-H
4-H empowers young people to be true leaders by providing experiences to learn by doing. As the nation’s largest youth development organization, youth participate in hands-on projects such as citizenship, communication, health, science, and agriculture, side by side with caring and knowledgeable adults. Youth in 5-year-old Kindergarten through one year past high school graduation can join 4-H. Adult volunteers are needed in the over 70 different project areas, but also in a more general capacity for roles such as chaperones and leadership development.
To join Racine County 4-H as a youth member or adult volunteer, visit http://wi.4honline.com to create a profile.
Extension is moving
Extension Racine County UW-Madison will be moving to a new office location in February. The new address will be 1072 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, in the Fox River Plaza. UW-Extension will continue to be co-located with Racine County Human Services and Workforce Solutions along with other agencies offering programs for residents.
For information on all Racine County UW-Extension programming, visit https://racine.extension.wisc.edu or call 262-767-2929.
