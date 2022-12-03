Community Newsletter: Downtown Racine Corp.

RACINE — After weathering two very stormy years, Downtown Racine businesses are bouncing back and keeping their vision on a sunny forecast for the future of downtown, especially during the holiday rush.

With the holiday season upon us, the Downtown Racine Corp. has added a several events to encourage local spending in the district. After the beloved holiday parade and tree lighting, merchants are excited and ready to sparkle and shine with window decorations, holiday specials and of course, VIP treatment to their customers. And with 24 Best of Racine awards given to downtown merchants this year, visitors are sure to find something for everyone on their shopping list.

From Third Thursdays, to Window Decorating contests, and Kris Kringle Tour, residents and visitors have a multitude of reasons to shop locally this season. In addition to the enticement of free fun, there will be free meter parking on Saturdays through Dec. 24.

Online gift guide

Back again this year is an interactive online gift guide, featuring more than 70 gift ideas from downtown merchants. This is a great way for people to support local from the comfort of their home. The gift guide can be viewed at https://localevents.journaltimes.com.

“I encourage you to put your money where your heart is and shop local,” stated DRC Chair M.T. Boyle. “Our downtown merchants rely on the support of the entire community, especially during the holidays to keep our downtown thriving.”

“I am amazed each and every day at the passion so many merchants have in making our downtown successful, not just during the holiday season, but throughout the year to create a synergetic environment where all the businesses thrive,” stated Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director.

DRC’s mission

Downtown Racine Corporation’s mission is to foster economic, social and cultural vitality by stimulating business development, programming events and marketing downtown to the community, developers and tourists. In this year alone, the DRC hosted more than 70 events including live music, wine and beer walks, Party on the Pavement and the Holiday Parade. In total, the DRC’s efforts brought over 20,000 people to these events.

A thriving downtown doesn’t happen by accident. It takes vision, partnership and persistence. It takes the commitment of people who care. The DRC truly believes that Downtown Racine is the heart of our community and a community is only as strong as its core.

For more information, visit racinedowntown.com.