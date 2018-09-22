Downtown Racine has evolved into a destination for both out-of-town visitors and residents where the beautiful lake becomes the backdrop of a robust, booming economy. The positive energy that has been building in Downtown has never been better. Downtown is on the rise, building owners are feeling it, shops are feeling it and the community is ecstatic.
As people drive down Main and Sixth streets, they will notice the drastic change in the landscape of both new businesses as well as complete remodels of exteriors of buildings. Fourteen new businesses opened in 2018 and 20 in 2017. Here’s an update on some new and coming soon businesses:
Legacy on Main, 240 Main St.
- — This southern-style eatery is all about honoring Racine’s history. Historical images line the walls, dating back to 1835, when Racine’s first hotel opened. The menu features items such as steak, nachos, chicken wings and banana pudding. Legacy on Main is open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 11 a.m.-midnight Thursday; 11 a.m.-1:30 a.m. Friday-Saturday; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
Pub on Wisconsin, 525 Wisconsin Ave.
- — From the old-fashioned and bloody Mary signature menus to Brewers, Badgers and Packers on the TVs, there is no mistaking the inspiration for this pub. Along with the signature menus, the pub has more than 60 varieties of beer, featuring over 30 of which call Wisconsin home, all available in a frosted mug. Summer hours are Monday-Friday, 2 p.m.-bar close, and Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-bar close.
As Time Goes by Antiques, 223 Sixth St.
- — This charming antique shop features a mix of all kinds of things from 1690s to the 1990s. They carry antiques as well as contemporary items and furniture. You never know what you will find, from mid-century, modern, pottery, local collectibles, old tools and advertising, art, vintage jewelry and more. Owner Pam LeVeille welcomes the public to stop by and see what’s new each week. Open Friday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. or by appointment; call 262-770-4566.
The Maple Table, 516 Monument Square
- (coming soon) — Owners Tony and Tamara LoPiparo plan to open a farm to table breakfast and lunch restaurant featuring real maple syrup. There will be a full-service bar overlooking Monument Square and a party room that will accommodate up to 180 people. In addition, they will be open Friday evenings for a fish fry.
OS Projects, Sixth St.
- (coming soon) — Owners Vera Scekic and Robert Osborne plan to open their newly remodeled gallery in late 2018. OS Projects is a contemporary art gallery featuring visual artists in solo and small group exhibits with a focus on artists living and working in the Chicago, Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee corridor. OS Projects will present four exhibits per year and will be open Thursday-Saturday and by appointment.
Orange Thread Collections, 210 Third St.
- — A women’s boutique offering used and new clothing, shoes, accessories and light household decor. They also feature unique items produced by Wisconsin and Racine artists. Open Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
More businesses that have opened in 2018:
- Main Street Bakery, 328 Main St.
- Vapemeisters, 420 Main St.
- Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St.
- Private Stock Tattoo (second location), 240 Main St.
- Culture Bar, 433 Main St
- Beauty Blvd. — Skin and Lash Bar, 422 Main St., Suite 204
- Thrifty Treasures, 215 Sixth St.
- Mrs. Betty’s Kitchen, 327 Main St.
- Starship Records, 614 Sixth St.
- 509 Club, 509 Sixth St.
- Lux, 512 Monument Square Drive
- Astound Grou, 245 Main St., Suite 301
- Siena Catholic Schools, 245 Main St., Suite L-2 and 106
- Raymond James & Associates, 245 Main St., Suite 201 and 203
With all the new business development, the Downtown Racine Corp. is proud of our Downtown, and it should be. In the last 15 years, DRC has come a long way from the vacant storefronts and dismal curb appeal that used to be.
This leads me to a question. What are you doing to truly support your Downtown, the entrepreneurs and our small business owners? The ones that created this beautiful tapestry that we so proudly call our Downtown. The ones that keep over 50 percent of their profits right back into our local economy?
We hope to see you supporting the local business owners in Downtown Racine.
The Downtown Racine Corp. helps entrepreneurs and small business owners search for building locations, apply for grants, find funding opportunities and aid in marketing strategy. Email Kelly Kruse at kkruse@racinedowntown.com or call 262-634-6002 for more information.
