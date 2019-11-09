Community Newsletter: Downtown Racine Corp.

Have you visited Downtown Racine lately? During the last 10 years its come a long way from the vacant storefronts and dismal curb appeal that kept people away. Instead, it has evolved into a destination for both out-of-town visitors and local residents, where Lake Michigan becomes the backdrop for a business district coming back to life. In fact, 40 new businesses have opened since January of 2018. The Downtown Racine Corp. is proud of our downtown and for good reason.
Holiday events
You’ll find lots of great reasons to visit and keep coming back for more and this holiday season is no exception. Mark your calendars for the following events:
- Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting: Saturday, Nov. 9, 4:45-7 p.m.
Pre-parade festivities begin at 4:45 p.m. on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, with live music along with beer and hot cocoa from Racine Brewing Co. The parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. on the west side of the State Street bridge and continues south on Main Street to Sixth Street, and west on Sixth Street until it disbands at City Hall. The parade will end at approximately 6:45 p.m. The tree lighting ceremony on Monument Square will follow the parade at 6:50 p.m., where Mayor Cory Mason and Santa Claus will light the community tree and officially kick off the holiday season.
- Downtown Ladies Night: Friday, Nov. 15, 4-8 p.m.
Mark your calendars for the first Downtown Ladies Night. Bring your gal-pals, sisters, mothers and anyone else Downtown to shop, eat and stroll. More than 40 Downtown businesses will host shopping specials, fun activities and buy one, get one free drinks. This will be a great night to get a kick-start on holiday shopping as well. There is no fee to attend. For complete list of specials and locations, go to racinedowntown.com/event/downtown-ladies-night.
- Downtown Racine Art Walk (DRAW): Saturday, Nov. 23, 4-8 p.m.
Downtown Racine’s vibrant art community will be displayed during the fall edition of the Downtown Racine Art Walk (DRAW) with a special “Handmade for the Holidays” theme. Participating locations include: Art Metals Studio, 332 Main St.; Photographic Design Gallery & Framing, 411 Sixth St.; Varitay Studios, 410 Main St.; Twice Baked Pottery, 320 Main St.; Hot Shop Glass, 239 Wisconsin Ave.; Artists Gallery, 401 Main St.; Racine Art Museum and Racine Art Museum Store, 441 Main St.
- Small Business Saturday: Saturday, Nov. 30, all day
With a vast array of unique galleries, boutique shops and family-owned restaurants, Downtown Racine is filled with small business owners ready to welcome you into their establishments. With 26 shops and businesses that won 2019 Best of Racine awards, we know you will find something for everyone on your shopping list.
- Holiday Open House and Kris Kringle Tour: Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Experience the holiday magic of Downtown Racine during the annual Holiday Open House and Kris Kringle Tour. Throughout the day, enjoy the cheerful sounds of favorite holiday carols from local singing groups. Celebrate Racine’s legacy as the kringle capital of the world by taking part in the Kris Kringle Tour. While you’re strolling through Downtown, don’t forget to vote on the Holiday Window Decorating Competition.
Downtown Racine is the true heart of our community and every day is a great day to visit. Downtown has a plethora of authentic restaurants that can excite any taste bud including eight restaurants that received a 2019 Best of Racine award. There are unique stores with gifts that would delight even the pickiest of mother-in-laws, including nine shops that also received a 2019 Best of Racine award.
Support local business
“Go the extra mile (literally) and support these small local business owners,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. “They are the ones that appreciate every dollar you spend with them. They are the ones that do a little happy dance when you walk out the door with purchases. A thriving downtown doesn’t happen by accident. It takes vision, partnership and persistence. It takes the commitment of people who care about this place. It takes you.”
About DRC
The Downtown Racine Corp.’s mission is to foster economic, social, and cultural diversity by stimulating business development, programming events and marketing downtown to the community, developers and tourists. With the support of its visitors, DRC works to bring about positive and lasting change by keeping downtown economically robust and ensuring a safe, clean and inviting experience for residents and visitors.
For information on how to volunteer or donate to the Downtown Racine Corp., email Kelly Kruse at kkruse@racinedowntown.com. To join the email list, go to racinedowntown.com. To join the text club, text the keyword Racine to 95577.