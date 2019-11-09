Community Newsletter: Downtown Racine Corp.

Have you visited Downtown Racine lately? During the last 10 years its come a long way from the vacant storefronts and dismal curb appeal that kept people away. Instead, it has evolved into a destination for both out-of-town visitors and local residents, where Lake Michigan becomes the backdrop for a business district coming back to life. In fact, 40 new businesses have opened since January of 2018. The Downtown Racine Corp. is proud of our downtown and for good reason.

Holiday events

You’ll find lots of great reasons to visit and keep coming back for more and this holiday season is no exception. Mark your calendars for the following events:

Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting: Saturday, Nov. 9, 4:45-7 p.m.

Pre-parade festivities begin at 4:45 p.m. on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, with live music along with beer and hot cocoa from Racine Brewing Co. The parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. on the west side of the State Street bridge and continues south on Main Street to Sixth Street, and west on Sixth Street until it disbands at City Hall. The parade will end at approximately 6:45 p.m. The tree lighting ceremony on Monument Square will follow the parade at 6:50 p.m., where Mayor Cory Mason and Santa Claus will light the community tree and officially kick off the holiday season.