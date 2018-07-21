Summer is wedding season at Racine’s DeKoven Center, 600 21st St. Flowers are in bloom and love is in the air, as couples celebrate with family and friends at wedding showers, ceremonies and receptions held on the historic, lakefront campus.
Weddings, though, are one of many reasons people visit the DeKoven Center. Its collection of American Gothic architecture and glorious gardens also welcome a wide range of both religious and secular groups throughout the year for retreats, workshops, conferences and other special events.
Originally founded as the Racine College in 1852 by the Episcopal Diocese of Wisconsin, DeKoven’s 11-acre campus today offers guests a full-service retreat and conference center with lodging, chef-inspired meal service and meeting rooms, based in Taylor Hall. The east buildings are home to two, unique reception halls (Great Hall and Assembly Hall) both with views of Lake Michigan. And the beautiful St. John’s Chapel is modeled after an English collegiate chapel, offering an atmosphere unlike any other in the area for ceremonies, performances and worship.
Visitors to DeKoven’s grounds will also find a variety of picturesque outdoor settings, from the colorful King’s Way garden path to serene shaded areas and a labyrinth walk, for meditation. In 2018 alone, DeKoven has welcomed guests ranging from an order of Franciscan Brothers to a group of professional vocalists honing their technical skills, to The Sword Experience, which will bring its unique retreat here in September.
Events
In addition to hosting other groups, the DeKoven Center sponsors its own programs, which are open to the public. Next up on that calendar is the Aug. 3 DINE event.
DINE is a series of specially-themed dinners, and its summer edition will treat guests to a four-course, farm-to-table meal, catered by the chefs of the Red Onion Café, and featuring specialty wine pairings with each course. Guests will dine outdoors (weather permitting), in DeKoven’s courtyard, with live classical guitar music as entertainment.
DINE’s final 2018 event will be an Oktoberfest dinner, held Nov. 2 in The Great Hall, turned Biergarten. It will feature entertainment by Milwaukee’s WAMI Award-winning polka band the Squeezettes, along with traditional German fare and seasonal beer selections. For tickets and other DINE details, go to www.dekovencenter.org/dine or www.facebook.com/dekovencenter.
This year also marks the return of DeKoven’s popular Second Tuesdays series, which offers free programs designed to inspire reflection and meditation. Programs are scheduled on the second Tuesday of October and December, as well as April 2019, and each one will explore a different topic. Open to people of all faiths and backgrounds, Second Tuesdays run from 10 a.m. to noon and include time for coffee and conversation.
Everyone is also welcome to attend DeKoven’s sponsored spiritual retreats, which include a weeklong Summer Retreat, held each June, as well as weekend retreats scheduled during the Advent and Lenten seasons.
New this year is a Christmas program titled “Comfort & Joy,” set to take place Dec. 24 and 25. The overnight retreat is meant to be a contemplative, spiritual time, aimed at providing respite from the commercialism and busyness that today’s holidays often bring. More information about this, and all DeKoven programs, is available at www.dekovencenter.org, or by calling 262-633-6401, ext. 110.
Inspiration
Named for the Rev. James DeKoven, who led Racine College for many years, the DeKoven Center carries on its rich traditions of education, hospitality and recreation through the wide variety of programs and services it offers today.
People from across the country and around the world come to DeKoven for inspiration, exploration and celebration. Many return, year-after-year, and they tell us that what brings them back are the peaceful surroundings, the personalized service of the center’s staff and the feeling of being at “home.”
