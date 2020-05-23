Community Newsletter: DeKoven Center

RACINE — Spring arrived at Racine’s DeKoven Center with the blossoming of magnolia trees in the Bishop’s Garden. And, before long, all of the colorful gardens on DeKoven’s lakefront campus will be in bloom.
These are hopeful signs of a new season — one that holds fresh ideas and opportunities for The DeKoven Center and its guests. Like many area businesses, DeKoven was forced to closed its doors to the public in March to ensure the safety of all those who visit and work at the campus. Doing so was not easy, as it meant that many weddings, retreats and other gatherings had to be postponed or canceled.
But, tough challenges are not new to The DeKoven Center, which has been part of Racine’s community for 168 years. The historic campus at 600 Caron Butler Drive survived the 1918 flu pandemic and other hardships, including the 1940s depression and losses in the 1990’s. Plans are in place to open DeKoven’s Wedding & Special Events venues and Retreat & Conference Center again, as soon as it is safe to do so.
New ways to celebrate
Meanwhile, DeKoven’s staff is hard at work, finding creative ways to carry on the center’s rich heritage and long-standing tradition of service, while also adhering to current CDC and national hospitality guidelines associated with the pandemic.
“We are re-inventing ways to celebrate weddings and other special occasions,” said Lynn Biese-Carroll, DeKoven’s executive director. The center is looking at small-group garden weddings, with boxed food options, and will be offering special KISS (Keep it Simple Sunday) wedding packages. As it becomes possible to bring people together in groups of 25 or 50, DeKoven’s event halls are large enough to allow for social distancing while celebrating indoors, she said.
DeKoven’s all-inclusive campus features a variety of outdoor and indoor spaces, as well as live streaming capabilities for stay at home guests. Such options offer greater flexibility when planning an event in such complex, unpredictable times.
“You can still have a unique and beautiful wedding, while also being responsible,” Biese-Carroll said.
Community outreach
Having to temporarily shut its doors has also allowed DeKoven to implement a new meal program to help seniors living next door at Lake Oaks Apartments. Each week during the Safer at Home order, DeKoven’s Retreat Center catering staff delivered 120-170 fresh, homestyle meals to Lake Oaks residents.
Participants chose from a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options, ranging from specialties such as cranberry apple chicken salad, served with fresh-baked DeKoven bread, to soup & sandwich combos and spinach pie. And all necessary safety precautions were taken during preparation and delivery to protect the health of the residents and DeKoven’s staff.
Residents expressed gratitude for the program, saying “The food has been wonderful and the service great!” and “I enjoyed every single meal. Thank you for doing this for us.”
A safe re-opening
As it prepares to welcome guests back to its campus, The DeKoven Center is also working diligently to ensure the safety and well-being of all who visit its facilities. Staff is undergoing new certified training, focused specifically on COVID-19 protection, and additional cleaning and sanitizing practices are being implemented throughout campus.
DeKoven’s maintenance staff has also been busy upgrading many of the facilities, under current economic constraints. Maintaining a historic property is a challenge under normal circumstances, and this year’s pandemic has made that challenge even greater. Thanks to the generosity of two anonymous supporters, DeKoven recently received two matching grants aimed at meeting that challenge — one specifically for garden care and another for general property maintenance. Donations can be made toward these matching grants at dekovencenter.org/donate.
The DeKoven Center is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide programs for spiritual growth and reflection, as well as facilities for conferences, retreats, meetings, wedding ceremonies, receptions, social events and recreation. More information about all of DeKoven’s programs and facilities is available at dekovencenter.org or by calling 262-633-6401.
