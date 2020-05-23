Community Newsletter: DeKoven Center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — Spring arrived at Racine’s DeKoven Center with the blossoming of magnolia trees in the Bishop’s Garden. And, before long, all of the colorful gardens on DeKoven’s lakefront campus will be in bloom.

These are hopeful signs of a new season — one that holds fresh ideas and opportunities for The DeKoven Center and its guests. Like many area businesses, DeKoven was forced to closed its doors to the public in March to ensure the safety of all those who visit and work at the campus. Doing so was not easy, as it meant that many weddings, retreats and other gatherings had to be postponed or canceled.

But, tough challenges are not new to The DeKoven Center, which has been part of Racine’s community for 168 years. The historic campus at 600 Caron Butler Drive survived the 1918 flu pandemic and other hardships, including the 1940s depression and losses in the 1990’s. Plans are in place to open DeKoven’s Wedding & Special Events venues and Retreat & Conference Center again, as soon as it is safe to do so.

New ways to celebrate

Meanwhile, DeKoven’s staff is hard at work, finding creative ways to carry on the center’s rich heritage and long-standing tradition of service, while also adhering to current CDC and national hospitality guidelines associated with the pandemic.