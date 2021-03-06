Community Newsletter: DeKoven Center

Taylor Hall, on the west side of DeKoven’s campus, is a 39-room Retreat Center that can be reserved as a private guest house for families, as well as other groups, who want to spend time together. Built in 1867, Taylor Hall is a unique and memorable place to stay — one whose distinctive halls have welcomed guests from across the country and beyond. In addition to its charming guest rooms and dining facilities, it offers common areas where groups can gather to play games or visit. And guests can rest assured that DeKoven has updated all of its accommodations and facilities to meet current CDC guidelines.

Guests of Taylor Hall also have access to the center’s grounds, which offer room for outdoor games, picnics and receptions. New this year is a large event tent, located in DeKoven’s courtyard from April through October. The 30-foot by 60-foot tent accommodates up to 72 people while socially-distanced and up to 135 people under normal circumstances, with plenty of room for a bar, dance floor and buffet. It not only provides guests protection at outdoor receptions, but views featuring DeKoven’s historic architecture and colorful gardens.

