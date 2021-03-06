Community Newsletter: DeKoven Center

As warmer, sunny afternoons melt winter’s snow, they bring thoughts of springtime in Racine. This year, they also bring hope for the chance to move forward after an incredibly challenging year.
At Racine’s DeKoven Center, that forward vision includes looking ahead to the time when more of us can, once again, gather together for everything from weddings and anniversaries to family reunions, holiday get-togethers and more. DeKoven’s 11-acre scenic campus offers a range of facilities and services that allow for safe indoor and outdoor events, both now — within current COVID guidelines — and in the future. Reservations are available for dates this year and in 2022.
Serving the community
In recent months, The DeKoven Center has partnered with Real Racine and the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin in hosting community blood drives. The campus’ large event halls allow for safe, adequate spacing for such events, as well as easy access and on-site parking.
Those same event halls, with their historic charm and Lake Michigan views, also provide the perfect setting for social and business gatherings. And, they are just one aspect of the whole DeKoven package, which also offers guests overnight accommodations, spacious grounds featuring lovely gardens and tree-lined walking paths, a historic chapel and a gymnasium.
Taylor Hall, on the west side of DeKoven’s campus, is a 39-room Retreat Center that can be reserved as a private guest house for families, as well as other groups, who want to spend time together. Built in 1867, Taylor Hall is a unique and memorable place to stay — one whose distinctive halls have welcomed guests from across the country and beyond. In addition to its charming guest rooms and dining facilities, it offers common areas where groups can gather to play games or visit. And guests can rest assured that DeKoven has updated all of its accommodations and facilities to meet current CDC guidelines.
Guests of Taylor Hall also have access to the center’s grounds, which offer room for outdoor games, picnics and receptions. New this year is a large event tent, located in DeKoven’s courtyard from April through October. The 30-foot by 60-foot tent accommodates up to 72 people while socially-distanced and up to 135 people under normal circumstances, with plenty of room for a bar, dance floor and buffet. It not only provides guests protection at outdoor receptions, but views featuring DeKoven’s historic architecture and colorful gardens.
Plein Air Festival
Looking toward fall, DeKoven is working with Real Racine and the Racine Art Guild on a new community art event scheduled to take place on its lakefront campus Labor Day weekend. The first Plein Air Art Festival at DeKoven will feature artists painting “plein air,” or in outdoor daylight.
The festival will run Sept. 2-5, and its first two days will be reserved for artists to attend classes and paint independently. The public is invited to attend the festival Sept. 4 and 5, when they can observe artists working throughout DeKoven’s grounds, and enjoy food, wine and beer options. Organizers expect to draw artists from throughout the Midwest, and to make the the festival an annual Labor Day event.
“Our new event will be another jewel in Racine’s art crown,” said Brenda Thomas of the Racine Art Guild. Artists interested in participating in the festival can contact organizers at pleinair@dekovencenter.org.
The DeKoven Center is located at 600 Caron Butler Drive (21st Street) along Racine’s lakefront. It is run by a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide spaces and opportunities for education, celebration, reflection and recreation. More information about DeKoven, including its COVID policies, can be found at dekovencenter.org or by calling 262-633-6401. You can also visit DeKoven’s Facebook page at facebook.com/dekovencenter.