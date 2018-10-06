Whether you are a newcomer to the DeKoven Center or consider it one of your favorite places in town, this fall season offers interesting opportunities for spending time on its beautiful, lakefront campus, located just south of Downtown Racine.
Next week, for instance, all are invited to join us for one of DeKoven’s Second Tuesdays programs on Oct. 9. This series of free, informational programs is designed to inspire reflection and meditation, with presentations about a variety of topics by guest speakers. And we are kicking-off this latest series with a look back into Racine’s early days, presented by Wisconsin author George Fennell (www.georgefennell.com)
Fennell, who has written seven books about Racine’s history, will talk about two places that existed in the 1800s nearby what is now the DeKoven campus — the Evergreen Cemetery and Camp Utley (a Civil War training camp) — as well as other bits of Racine County lore. Like all Second Tuesdays programs, his Oct. 9 session will be held in Taylor Hall, from 10 a.m. to noon, and will include time for coffee and conversation.
Second Tuesdays will continue on Dec. 11 with a program by the Rev. Angie Buchanan titled “And What Happened Before That? — A Journey to the Origins of Contemporary Christmas Iconage.” Buchanan, of Earth Traditions Church, will talk about beloved Christmas symbols, such as holly wreaths and flying reindeer, and how they became intertwined with Christmas and the birth of Jesus. More about all Second Tuesdays programs can be found at www.dekovencenter.org.
Wedding Showcase
Fall is also a great time for brides- and grooms-to-be to visit the DeKoven Center for its seventh annual Wedding Showcase, from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21. This afternoon event offers the chance to learn about DeKoven’s wedding facilities and to meet with more than 20 area vendors, including caterers, photographers, DJs, officiants and florists. Attendees can learn about the latest trends in wedding celebrations, sample complimentary food and wine, and take home fabulous door prizes and lots of new ideas for their special day. For more about the Wedding Showcase call 262-633-6401, ext. 102, or go to www.facebook.com/events/237463196934680/.
Oktoberfest
On Nov. 2, you’ll want to visit The Great Hall, which will serve as an indoor biergarten for the season finale of DeKoven’s DINE series. This Oktoberfest celebration will be a festive evening of dining and dancing, featuring entertainment by Milwaukee’s award-winning polka band, The Squeezettes (https://squeezettes.com).
The chefs of the Red Onion Café will present a seasonal menu, featuring Bavarian Lentil Soup with Smoked Ham, Pork Schnitzel with Späetzle, Braised Red Cabbage and more. And, diners can toast each course with specially-selected craft beers from area breweries including Rustic Road Brewing Co., Explorium Brewpub, Racine Brewing Co., PUBLIC Craft Brewing Co., New Glarus Brewing Co. and Wisconsin Brewing Co. Tickets are available online and early purchase is recommended, as DeKoven’s last DINE event sold out in advance. Go to www.dekovencenter.org/dine.
Retreats
As the holidays approach, the DeKoven Center will open its doors to those looking for quiet contemplation amid the hustle and bustle of the season. Our annual Advent Retreat, Nov. 30-Dec. 2, will provide a unique outlook on the season. And, on Dec. 24 and 25, a new “Comfort & Joy” retreat will welcome those in search of spiritual respite from the commercialism and busyness of the holidays. More about these programs is available at www.dekovencenter.org/new-events/.
The DeKoven Center is a nonprofit organization whose 11-acre campus at 600 21st St., includes both a full-service Retreat & Conference Center and wedding/special event facilities. Its historic buildings and lovely grounds host a wide range of groups and programs throughout the year. For more information, call 262-633-6401, or follow us on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.