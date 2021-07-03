Community Newsletter: DeKoven Center

“Being here, I feel like I can finally exhale.”

“As soon as I drove through the gate, everything changed. I could relax for the first time in a long time.”

These thoughts, shared by recent guests of The DeKoven Center, express the feelings of relief and comfort that many are experiencing as life begins to return to normal.

DeKoven’s lakefront campus on Racine’s south side is now fully open and welcoming guests for retreats, weddings and other special events of all sizes. And while the historic campus has long been a place of respite, rejuvenation and celebration, visitors this year seem especially appreciative of the serenity and inspiration its 11 acres of gardens and architectural treasures offer.

Organizations and groups from around the country are returning to DeKoven’s full-service Retreat & Conference Center, which provides a variety of distinctive spaces suited for everything from reflection to education and community. Weddings which had to be postponed last year are taking place in the unique ambiance of St. John’s Chapel, as well as outside against the backdrop of DeKoven’s beautiful grounds.

New outdoor venue