Community Newsletter: DeKoven Center

“Being here, I feel like I can finally exhale.”
“As soon as I drove through the gate, everything changed. I could relax for the first time in a long time.”
These thoughts, shared by recent guests of The DeKoven Center, express the feelings of relief and comfort that many are experiencing as life begins to return to normal.
DeKoven’s lakefront campus on Racine’s south side is now fully open and welcoming guests for retreats, weddings and other special events of all sizes. And while the historic campus has long been a place of respite, rejuvenation and celebration, visitors this year seem especially appreciative of the serenity and inspiration its 11 acres of gardens and architectural treasures offer.
Organizations and groups from around the country are returning to DeKoven’s full-service Retreat & Conference Center, which provides a variety of distinctive spaces suited for everything from reflection to education and community. Weddings which had to be postponed last year are taking place in the unique ambiance of St. John’s Chapel, as well as outside against the backdrop of DeKoven’s beautiful grounds.
New outdoor venue
Other celebrations, too, are taking place in the center’s two large reception halls, and this year DeKoven offers guests the option of holding events outdoors in its new, 30-foot by 60-foot tent with optional cathedral window sidewalls. The tent seats up to 135 people and is not only a lovely venue for dinners and receptions, but for other gatherings including everything from meetings and workshops to company picnics, family reunions and celebrations of life.
Located just west of DeKoven’s vibrant gardens, this new outdoor venue offers guests views of the campus’ inner quadrangle, and is equipped for both daytime and evening events. Guests also have easy access to indoor bathrooms in an adjacent building.
These are just some of the many facilities and opportunities available on The DeKoven Center’s unique and versatile campus, whose place in the Racine community dates back to 1852 when it was founded as the Racine College. DeKoven also hosts a range of community events, including two upcoming collaborations with the Racine Art Guild.
Art fairs at DeKoven
On Sunday, Aug. 1, DeKoven’s scenic campus will be the new home of Racine’s popular Starving Artist Fair, presented by the Racine Art Guild. The juried art fair, formerly held on the Gateway Technical College grounds, will feature the work of more than 110 artists, as well as entertainment, a children’s art activity area and food.
New at this year’s fair will be the option to purchase beer and wine at a venue offered by The DeKoven Center. Visitors can also browse artwork in a wide range of media including painting, photography, ceramics, glass, mixed media, metalwork, fine jewelry and more, while enjoying views of Lake Michigan.
The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there is no admission fee. More about the Starving Artist Fair is available at racineartguild.com/safracine.
DeKoven will also host a Plein Air Art Festival Sept. 2-5 in cooperation with the RAG and Real Racine. This festival will feature artists painting “plein air,” or in outdoor daylight.
Its first two days are reserved for artists to attend classes and paint independently. The public is invited to attend the festival Sept. 4-5, to observe artists working throughout the grounds and enjoy food, wine and beer options. Find more about this event at dekovencenter.org/plein-air.
About DeKoven
The DeKoven Center is located at 600 Caron Butler Drive (21st Street) along Racine’s lakefront. It is run by a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide spaces and opportunities for education, celebration, reflection and recreation. Some dates and venues are still available in 2021, and bookings are now available in 2022.
More about DeKoven and all it offers can be found at dekovencenter.org or by calling 262-633-6401.