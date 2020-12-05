Community Newsletter: DeKoven Center

Retreat Center

DeKoven’s Retreat Center, too, has adjusted and expanded its offerings to fit the changing needs of groups meeting in this challenging time. More single accommodates have been made available to allow for social distancing, and additional rooms have been opened for small-group breakout sessions.

The Retreat Center’s food service has also been modified to offer pre-packaged, no-contact meal options, and all DeKoven staff has been specially trained in pandemic-safe practices. Small retreat groups, such as local arts and crafts organizations, have found DeKoven’s larger event halls and new food service options serve them well in allowing for safe meetings and gatherings.

Reaching out

While its wedding business and smaller retreat options continue, The DeKoven Center has also discovered new ways to be of service to the community. As home to some of the grandest historic spaces in Racine, DeKoven opened its Assembly Hall to host community blood drives. And, when local students were in need of a place to safely study, with access to WiFi and adult supervision, DeKoven offered its gym free of charge. The gym facilities will continue to be available to area schools as long as virtual study is needed.