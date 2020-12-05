Community Newsletter: DeKoven Center

RACINE — Resilience has long been a hallmark of The DeKoven Center’s 168-year existence, overlooking the lake at the south end of Wisconsin Avenue. And this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses in the hospitality industry to shutter, DeKoven has found new ways to reinvent itself and, once again, stand the test of time.
The historic 11-acre campus, with its various buildings, served as the perfect setting for both outdoor celebrations and small, indoor weddings when gatherings were scaled down to comply with local Safer Racine restrictions. As gathering limits increased, DeKoven’s larger venues have allowed plenty of space for safe, socially-distant events.
The center’s event staff also developed new wedding plans that offer couples more flexibility, while fitting safely within current coronavirus restrictions. These include Elopement packages which feature a getaway at DeKoven’s newly-renovated AirBNBs, as well as Simple Sunday wedding packages, and cake-and-champagne-only receptions. Custom designed wedding packages are also available.
The DeKoven Center is also looking ahead to 2021, with plans for expanded event options such as the installation of a permanent, 130-person tent in the campus’ beautiful gardens. This additional outdoor venue will be available for both new and existing bookings, giving couples more social distancing security, while also providing cover on their special day.
Retreat Center
DeKoven’s Retreat Center, too, has adjusted and expanded its offerings to fit the changing needs of groups meeting in this challenging time. More single accommodates have been made available to allow for social distancing, and additional rooms have been opened for small-group breakout sessions.
The Retreat Center’s food service has also been modified to offer pre-packaged, no-contact meal options, and all DeKoven staff has been specially trained in pandemic-safe practices. Small retreat groups, such as local arts and crafts organizations, have found DeKoven’s larger event halls and new food service options serve them well in allowing for safe meetings and gatherings.
Reaching out
While its wedding business and smaller retreat options continue, The DeKoven Center has also discovered new ways to be of service to the community. As home to some of the grandest historic spaces in Racine, DeKoven opened its Assembly Hall to host community blood drives. And, when local students were in need of a place to safely study, with access to WiFi and adult supervision, DeKoven offered its gym free of charge. The gym facilities will continue to be available to area schools as long as virtual study is needed.
DeKoven’s lakefront campus is also hosting a collaborative public art exhibit, presented by the Racine Arts Council and featuring artwork created by senior citizens from The Pillars Assisted Living Facility. The senior residents created the colorful works of art while safely confined during the pandemic, and their pieces now hang from trees in a “Walk in the Woods” gallery along DeKoven’s garden paths. Members of the YMCA’s Virtual School program, as well as members of the Spectrum Art Gallery on DeKoven’s property, are also creating works of art to be added to the outdoor gallery.
In these times of pandemic quarantines, election chaos and community unrest, the need for spiritual growth, quiet reflection and renewal of the soul is greater than ever. The DeKoven Center continues its legacy of being a place where people come from throughout the community and beyond to find such comforts and services.
For more information about DeKoven and all that it offers, go to dekovencenter.org or call 262-633-6401. You can also find DeKoven on Facebook at facebook.com/DeKovenCenter and facebook.com/DeKovenRetreats.
