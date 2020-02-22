Community Newsletter: DeKoven Center is perfect site for a variety of events

“This is a unique, historical place that offers unlimited potential for events and activities in trendy, yet classical spaces,” she said. “We are an active, vibrant place that’s open to the public. DeKoven is a place of beauty and serenity that allows for both quiet contemplation and joyful embracing of the arts and private events. You would be hard pressed to find anything else like this in the entire Midwest.”

Archival adventure

On March 10, The DeKoven Center invites the public to experience its unique atmosphere at a special edition of its Second Tuesday programs. Presented by the center’s archivist, John Magerus, the Tuesday morning program is titled “James DeKoven Was Not an Orphan” and will provide an in-depth look at the lives of Father James DeKoven and his influential family.

Father DeKoven was a beloved Episcopal priest, educator and leader of Racine College, which originally occupied the buildings now known as The DeKoven Center. And, while most biographies of James DeKoven have ignored his family, everyone from his sea captain father to his eight siblings and their children have their own interesting stories to tell.