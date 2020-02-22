Community Newsletter: DeKoven Center is perfect site for a variety of events

While The DeKoven Center campus may seem quiet under winter’s blanket of snow, inside its historic buildings the center continues to host a variety of interesting events, activities and gatherings — from seasonal weddings and anniversary parties to retreats representing a wide range of faith communities and inspirational groups, corporate meetings and more.
Did you know, for instance, that in 2019 The DeKoven Center hosted 175 different events, drawing close to 7,500 people from throughout Racine County, the Midwest and the country to the City of Racine? And this year, as DeKoven works to expand its services and reach, it does so with the guidance of its new executive director, Lynn Biese-Carroll.
Biese-Carroll brings with her 30 years of nonprofit and for-profit business management experience, including eight years as executive director of Kenosha area organizations, and many more serving on the boards of various nonprofit entities. She has been responsible for a wide range of buildings and operations throughout her career, and is excited about the diversity of responsibilities that her new position at DeKoven entails.
Biese-Carroll looks forward to growing awareness about what The DeKoven Center is and the many opportunities it offers. She wants people to know that while it is a historic campus — with a rich community heritage worth carrying into the future — DeKoven is not a museum or a private religious institution.
“This is a unique, historical place that offers unlimited potential for events and activities in trendy, yet classical spaces,” she said. “We are an active, vibrant place that’s open to the public. DeKoven is a place of beauty and serenity that allows for both quiet contemplation and joyful embracing of the arts and private events. You would be hard pressed to find anything else like this in the entire Midwest.”
Archival adventure
On March 10, The DeKoven Center invites the public to experience its unique atmosphere at a special edition of its Second Tuesday programs. Presented by the center’s archivist, John Magerus, the Tuesday morning program is titled “James DeKoven Was Not an Orphan” and will provide an in-depth look at the lives of Father James DeKoven and his influential family.
Father DeKoven was a beloved Episcopal priest, educator and leader of Racine College, which originally occupied the buildings now known as The DeKoven Center. And, while most biographies of James DeKoven have ignored his family, everyone from his sea captain father to his eight siblings and their children have their own interesting stories to tell.
All are welcome to attend this program, which will take place in Assembly Hall in DeKoven’s East Buildings. This and other Second Tuesdays programs begin at 10 a.m. with time for coffee and conversation, followed by the program at 10:30 a.m. There is no admission fee; donations to The DeKoven Center are always welcome. Those interested in attending are asked make reservations by calling 262-633-6401, ext. 110, or email lroberts@dekovencenter.org.
Creative space
March also brings an exciting opportunity for creative souls at DeKoven’s Retreat & Conference Center. It’s called Creative Space and it is a weekend retreat that offers artists of all mediums, genres and expressions the time and place to explore their creativity and to share it with others.
Offered at DeKoven for 20-plus years, Creative Space is attended by photographers, painters, writers, poets, bookmakers, musicians and more. Overnight accommodations and meals are provided in DeKoven’s Taylor Hall; commuters are also welcome. More about this retreat, which runs March 13-15, is available at dekovencenter.org/dekoven-sponsored-retreats-1 or by calling 262-633-6401, ext. 110.
These are just a few of the many events that will take place this year at The DeKoven Center, located at 600 Caron Butler Drive on Racine’s south side. Run by a nonprofit foundation, DeKoven’s 11-acre, lakefront campus is a versatile setting that offers nationally-recognized architectural treasures, gorgeous gardens, serene wooded areas and other distinctive spaces ideal for everything from reflection to celebration.
And, while DeKoven’s calendar is busy, there are still some dates available in 2020 and 2021 for weddings, showers, daily meetings and retreats. Call the center at 262-633-6401 or visit the website at dekovencenter.org for more information.