Community Newsletter: Creativity during a pandemic

It is no fun being stuck inside in the winter and especially not be able to spend time with friends and family around the fireplace during these pandemic days. The Racine Arts Council’s mission is to bring art to the people, and people to the arts and its has some great ways to do that this winter.

Quilts on Barns continues to be an exciting program of the Racine Arts Council. A winter tour of the quilt barns will give people new perspectives of Racine County. On the way to the beautiful barns, the farm fields might be frozen, cold and covered with snow, but the horned larks gather across the fields gathering their tidbits of food.

Rural art

People can discover the beauty of rural art in the town of Norway by visiting Jean Jacobson’s “Tulip Basket” quilt barn as her landscape provides for a picturesque scene up on the hill. People can enjoy the drive along Lake Michigan on their way to the Wind Point Lighthouse where they will see the “Mariners Compass” on a barn near The Prairie School entrance. People can spend time in Caledonia visiting eight different quilt barns, hiking the Caledonia Conservancy trails and taking time to visit a local coffee shop for a hot chocolate to finish their day. For a complete list of barns, go to racineartscouncil.org/quilts-on-barns.