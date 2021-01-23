Community Newsletter: Creativity during a pandemic

It is no fun being stuck inside in the winter and especially not be able to spend time with friends and family around the fireplace during these pandemic days. The Racine Arts Council’s mission is to bring art to the people, and people to the arts and its has some great ways to do that this winter.
Quilts on Barns continues to be an exciting program of the Racine Arts Council. A winter tour of the quilt barns will give people new perspectives of Racine County. On the way to the beautiful barns, the farm fields might be frozen, cold and covered with snow, but the horned larks gather across the fields gathering their tidbits of food.
Rural art
People can discover the beauty of rural art in the town of Norway by visiting Jean Jacobson’s “Tulip Basket” quilt barn as her landscape provides for a picturesque scene up on the hill. People can enjoy the drive along Lake Michigan on their way to the Wind Point Lighthouse where they will see the “Mariners Compass” on a barn near The Prairie School entrance. People can spend time in Caledonia visiting eight different quilt barns, hiking the Caledonia Conservancy trails and taking time to visit a local coffee shop for a hot chocolate to finish their day. For a complete list of barns, go to racineartscouncil.org/quilts-on-barns.
DeKoven Center
The DeKoven Center on the shores of Lake Michigan is one of our historic treasures in the Downtown Racine area. As part of its ArtStart program, the Racine Arts Council is collaborating with organizations to provide a beautiful outdoor walking art gallery on the DeKoven Center’s tree-filled grounds. The Pillars Assisted Living residents painted butterfly signboards for the first installation between the chapel and pool area. Spectrum School of the Arts is working on a second installation of signboards, painted from “things they have seen” on the DeKoven property, to be hung on trees in the front area of the grounds. People can take a stroll through these beautiful grounds. Even on a winter’s day.
ArtSeed grants
The purpose of the ArtSeed grant program is to encourage and enhance the arts in the Racine area and to foster excitement, support and growth in the arts community. The RAC seeks projects that encourage new, innovative or experimental programs based in the arts. This program is meant to assist small arts groups as well as individuals interested in the arts.
Artists or arts groups from Racine County may apply for an ArtSeed grant to help fund projects where activities occur primarily within Racine County. Projects which involve partnerships and collaborations are of particular interest. RAC will begin taking applications Feb. 1.
RAC funded ArtRoot for its Wall Poems Project located on 16th Street in Uptown Racine, another public art display to see during the winter pandemic months.
LINK
The RAC Lonely Instruments Need Kids (LINK) program is in full swing in a more creative way. Many residents have donated instruments after spending time cleaning closets and basements, finding gems to be passed on. Through a grant from the Racine Community Foundation, the RAC has purchased eight baby violins and two 3/4 cellos to supplement the inventory of instruments for its loaning library which is hoped to be in full swing by the 2021 school year. Since schools have been virtual and music programs have been silent, RAC is collaborating with local cellist Ryan Anderson to provide Zoom cello lessons for a young student at home.
New board members
RAC announces new board members Matt Juzenas as secretary and Vicky Schmitz as member at large.
Juzenas works as the director of educational content at Islands of Brilliance, an organization that teaches young adults on the autism spectrum creative thinking, pre-employment, and independent living skills. He is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, and creator of the Big, Giant Hugs project.
Schmitz has been teaching Middle and Upper School art and serving as the Visual Art Department chair at The Prairie School since 2016. As a practicing artist she has spent the past years exploring the intersection of textile arts with her love of printmaking.
People who are interested in the Quilts on Barns project and would like a pattern on their barn or organizations that might like to paint signboards for the outdoor walking art gallery at The Dekoven Center can contact Kathi Wilson at director@racineartscouncil.org.
For more information on RAC, go to racineartscouncil.org.