As 2018 draws to a close, Sexual Assault Services and Stop Child Abuse & Neglect would like to inform the community about the changing presence of Lutheran Social Services in Racine.
LSS provides life-changing services to meet the needs of individuals and families. These include hundreds of programs in dozens of communities across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan addressing addiction, homelessness and restorative justice; promoting adoption, foster care and mental health services, and strengthening families, the disabled, refugees and the elderly. In Racine, LSS programs currently include SAS and SCAN.
SAS is Racine’s rape crisis center and promotes the healing of sexual assault survivors and their support people with free therapy, support groups and advocacy. SAS operates a 24-hour crisis line answered by staff and volunteers who also respond to hospitals to provide support for survivors undergoing sexual assault examinations. Additionally, SAS provides prevention education and awareness activities in the community.
SCAN teaches child abuse prevention lessons in Racine Unified School District elementary and middle schools, most Racine private and parochial schools, many schools in western Racine County and Kenosha Unified elementary schools. Last year, SCAN taught more than 12,000 youth to recognize abuse, report it if it occurs and identify sources of support. Above all, SCAN wants children to know that abuse is never the fault of the child. SCAN also has a community presence to raise awareness of abuse issues.
These programs have served the Racine community as programs of LSS for decades. However, with recent LSS reorganization, SAS and SCAN will no longer be affiliated with the organization as of Jan. 1. This was a decision made by LSS. The groups have been assured that this decision is not because the work of SAS and SCAN is unimportant or ineffective, but because LSS is streamlining services provided and SAS and SCAN fall outside the current priorities.
We want to assure you that the work of SAS and SCAN will continue in the Racine community and its offices are at 2000 Domanik Drive (fourth floor), Racine, WI 53404. Its and phone numbers, 262-619-1633 for SCAN and 262-619-1634 for SAS remain the same.
The organizations are grateful to Focus on Community for stepping up to be the fiscal sponsor of both programs and to its program funders, including the United Way of Racine County, the Racine Dominican Mission Fund, the United Way of Kenosha County, the Victims of Crime Act grant, the Sexual Assault Victim Services grant and the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative grant, for working to ensure that funding will transition with the organizations and they can continue to serve those who need them most here in Racine.
We are hopeful that the community can also play a role in supporting us through this transition and beyond. Such a partnership could include inviting SAS and/or SCAN staff to present at community groups, distributing program information at appropriate locations, volunteering in programs, or adopting a program and sharing time and gifts with clients. Together, we can continue to make a difference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.