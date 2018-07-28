We are Careers Industries.
Do you know us? Do you know who we serve and how we serve? And do you know that we need dedicated people like you to fulfill our mission?
At Careers Industries, we are a local not-for-profit agency that serves very special people with disabilities in southeastern Wisconsin. We enrich their lives by providing vocational opportunities, meaningful employment and a nurturing community atmosphere. Our goal is to enable our participants to reach their highest potential by fostering life skill enhancement, self-direction, independence and community integration.
At Careers Industries, we offer our participants a continuum of choices that accommodate their changing needs. Our Fulfillment Services participants enhance our community by providing local businesses with a resource for professional packaging and customized light industrial services. They love partnering the most recognized companies in the area. Their hard work and dedication to perfection earn them high praise and return jobs.
At Careers Industries, our Integrated Day Services participants are engaged in activities that range from volunteering their skills to other non-profit organizations such as Meals on Wheels to learning self-help life skills.
At Careers Industries, our Partners in Employment (PIE) program is geared to external job training, internship and employment. Through our job coaching program participants are busy learning how to be productive employees. A subset of our PIE program is our Service, Handling and Retail Experience internship program (S.H.a.R.E). In partnership with Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly and the Wisconsin Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, we provide a 40-hour paid internship. The first of its kind program in Racine County. Nearly 40 interns have participated since the program’s inception in 2012 learning a variety of employable skills that include greeting customers, telephone etiquette, stocking shelves and using the cash register.
At Careers Industries, our participants can fuel their passion for creativity through our Art & Soul program. Many of the artwork created by our participants are sold and proudly displayed in homes and businesses around southeastern Wisconsin.
At Careers Industries, our dedicated staff is committed to guiding our participants not only in their job and life skill enrichment but also in their social growth. They provide a loving, caring environment that is conducive to community socialization and acceptance. Organized fun events encourage interaction and social bonding among our participants, their caregivers, our staff and our Board of Directors.
Speaking of the Board of Directors, our volunteer Board is made up of community leaders, caregivers, retired executives, entrepreneurs and other people that come from all walks of life. What we all have in common in our diversity is a desire to see people succeed no matter what obstacles they may face in life.
We are responsible to our participants to ensure that the programs offered at Careers Industries are appropriate, accommodating, engaging, rewarding and funded for growth. It is our duty to chart a course for the future of Careers Industries so that we may continue to provide the variety of programs that enrich our current and future participants.
Now you know who we are, who we serve and how we serve. What you may not know is that we are looking for community oriented, dedicated people to serve on our board to help Careers Industries grow to serve even more participants. We are also looking for financial sponsorships to help us expand our vision in southeastern Wisconsin. You could be an integral part of a very worthwhile effort. If you think that you have what it takes to make a difference in the lives of some very special people let us know by calling 262-664-4981.
