CALEDONIA — Wisconsin Territorial Gov. James Doty declared Caledonia a township on Feb. 7, 1842. The home of Levi Blake was the site of the first town meeting where 79 men attended to select their new leadership. They elected Ezra Beardsley as the first town chairman.
Thirty-four years later, Joseph Fuhrman was the town chairman when the idea of a meeting space came up. The Town Board voted on a resolution to build a town hall. The motion failed to pass. A year later, the same motion passed. They built the 1877 Caledonia Center Town Hall on what is now Highway 38 just south of Five Mile Road. The building served the town well for 75 years until a new structure on Nicholson Road in Husher replaced it.
The single-room brick Linwood School was located on Highway 38 and Six Mile Road. In the early morning of July 29, 1929, a fire engulfed the school. The district quickly built a replacement six-room schoolhouse. They dedicated it on Dec. 28 of the same year. The Caledonia Center Town Hall served as a temporary school for the Linwood students during the fall of 1929.
The Town Hall was sold several times and eventually the neglected structure was sold back to the Town of Caledonia in 1999. In 2001, Dennis Kornwolf, town chairman, gathered a small group of like-minded citizens in an effort to save the structure. This group ultimately became the Caledonia Historical Society.
After two years of work in preparation for its moving, the 126-year-old building was relocated in the Caledonia Historical Village, 5 Mile Road and Highway 38. The CHS celebrated the completion of the restoration effort on Aug. 26, 2007. The Town Hall began its second life as a museum and educational tool. It was ready to live another 100 years or more.
The Caledonia Historical Village has grown to include an 1840s-era log cabin, an 1850 replica blacksmith shop and museum, an early 1900s 24-foot by 70-foot two-story machine shed, a double-walled brick ice house and the 1092 Corliss Train Depot with a 1927 LS&I caboose.
The Caledonia Historical Society is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization committed to gathering, preserving and sharing the history of Caledonia. The society owns, operates and maintains the Historical Village. Members work together on projects that fit their talents and experience.
Appreciating the past
What is the society’s drive? Simply put, we must retain, remember and appreciate the past. The society’s vision is to become the recognized leader in sharing the history of Caledonia with the whole community.
The Caledonia Historical Society is located at the Caledonia Historical Village. The village is open from dawn to dusk and the buildings are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the fourth Sunday, May through September, with docents ready to answer questions and share the history. Donations are welcome and can be mailed to: Caledonia Historical Society, 5043 Chester Lane, Racine, WI 53402.
Fall Heritage Festival
The Caledonia Historical Society will host its annual Fall Heritage Festival Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7-8. The theme is “Passport to the Past.” Guests will receive passports to guide them through the festival to bring the history of Caledonia to life.
The family-friendly event is an educational opportunity that features living history from the mid to late 1800s when Caledonia was first being settled. Learn about the early ethnic settlers and the pocket communities they established. Hear about how they farmed their new land and the contributions they made to the region.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. An outdoor non-denominational church service will be held at 9 a.m. on Sunday. The event is free, but a $5 parking donation is encouraged to help support the village.
For more information, go to www.caledoniahistoricalsociety.org or email us at caledoinahistoricalvillage@gmail.com.
