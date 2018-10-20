The Village of Caledonia has a very rich history beginning even before its recognition as a township in 1842. The Caledonia Historical Society is dedicated to the collection, preservation and dissemination of materials and information chronicling that heritage. The society shares Caledonia’s history through the buildings located in the Caledonia Historical Village and the artifacts displayed in them.
The Caledonia Historical Society is a nonprofit, volunteer organization. Its members share the belief that by preserving buildings and artifacts from the past, we can all enjoy them in the present and the future. As such, they work together to support and maintain the buildings and grounds of the Caledonia Historical Village so they can bring the history of Caledonia to life for its residents and visitors to enrich appreciation of who we are and where we have been.
In 1999, the town reacquired the original Caledonia Center, Town Hall. The structure was likely facing demolition due to its deteriorating condition and the potential widening of Highway 38. Town Chairman Dennis Kornwolf recognized the historic value of the building and in 2001 gathered a small group of like-minded citizens in an effort to save the structure. That group grew into the Caledonia Historical Society, officially receiving its non-profit status in 2003.
The Caledonia Center Town Hall was built in 1877 on the Mary O’Conner property a quarter mile south of Five Mile Road and a scant few yards off Highway 38 when Joseph Fuhrman was the town chair. It served the town well until a “new” Town Hall opened on Nicholson Road in Husher in 1952. In 2001, work began to stabilize the structure to prepare it for its move to its new location in the Caledonia Historical Village on Dec. 4, 2003. A celebration held on Aug. 26, 2007, marked the completion of the restoration and the beginning of its second life as a museum and educational tool. The Caledonia Center, Town Hall is the foundation of the society’s preservation efforts.
In 2009, the society was able to secure the funding necessary to save and relocate the 1902 Sturtevant (Milwaukee Road) Railroad Depot. Originally built before Corliss was renamed Sturtevant, the structure was moved in four pieces to the Caledonia Historical Village.
The much needed support of individual and business donations, fundraising efforts and community organizations such as Preservation Racine and the Racine Community Foundation provided the necessary resources and the massive restoration process began. In 2010, the society relocated and refurbished a circa 1927 caboose and we were on the way to our historic settlement.
Serendipity played a role in the next acquisition. Alan and Patty Ruud planned to raze a house on one of their properties and donated it to the Fire Department for a practice burn. Upon inspection, the Fire Chief found an 1840’s log cabin inside the structure. The Ruud’s offered the cabin to the Historical Society along with enough funding to cover the disassembly and reconstruction in the Caledonia Historical Village. The project was completed in the spring of 2012 and the Ruud Cabin was named in their honor.
September of 2012 saw the completion of the Myers Museum in honor of Royse and Barbara Myers, generous members of the CHS. This old building, built with materials recycled from disassembled barns and factories, is representative of a 19th century livery stable. It houses a blacksmith shop and a huge hand-carved diorama created by Joe Fotjik Sr.
The latest addition to the village is a turn of the century machine shed from the Botting farmstead. The sheer size of this 24-foot by 70-foot, two-story machine shed makes it an anomaly among sheds built during this era. Moved in 2015 in two pieces (upper and lower segments), the shed is on its new foundation and the restoration process is underway.
Sitting next to the shed is a double-walled brick icehouse from the Botting farm. Two walls with a layer of sawdust between them insulated the blocks of ice that kept perishable items like meat and milk cool during the summer months.
What is the society’s drive? Simply put, we must retain, remember and appreciate the past. Its vision is to become the recognized leader in sharing the history of Caledonia with the whole community.
The Caledonia Historical Society is located at the Caledonia Historical Village, which is near the corner of 5 Mile Road and Highway 38 in Caledonia. The village is open from dawn to dusk and the buildings are open on the fourth Sunday of the month from May through September (11 a.m.-3 p.m.). Donations are welcome and can be mailed to the Caledonia Historical Society, 5043 Chester Lane, Racine, WI 53402.
Visit the website at www.caledoniahistoricalsociety.org. To join the Caledonia Historical Society, click the link for a Membership Application. For more information, send email to caledoinahistoricalvillage@gmail.com.
