The Caledonia Historical Society is a nonprofit, all volunteer organization committed to gathering, preserving and sharing the history of Caledonia. The society owns, operates and maintains the Historical Village near Five Mile Road and Highway 38 in Caledonia. Its members work together on many projects that fit their talents and experience.
The village has grown to include the 1877 Caledonia Town Hall, an 1850 replica Blacksmith Shop and Museum, an early 1900’s 24 by 70 foot two-story machine shed, a double-walled brick ice house and the 1902 Corliss Train Depot with a 1927 LS&I Caboose.
What is our drive? Simply put, we must retain, remember and appreciate the past. The society’s vision is to become the recognized leader in sharing the history of Caledonia with the whole community.
Ruud Cabin
When the early settlers arrived in the area and secured a parcel of land, one of their next projects was to provide a lasting shelter for their family. Trees were plentiful in this wooded area so the materials were there. They just needed to chop them down, clean them, cut the notches and set them together. The gaps between the logs were filled with chinking made from a mixture of clay, sand, lime, silt, ash and dirt. Simple hand tools were used to build a cabin that would become their “new home.”
As children got married and families grew, they lived with their parents to help with the arduous farming life. Several generations might live together in the original cabin that was renovated and expanded to accommodate the additional family members. With enough changes to the original structure, the log cabin sometimes got lost in the middle.
The Ruud Cabin dates to about 1840 and was originally located on the west side of Highway 31 just north of Four Mile Road. It was set back from the road and not visible since it had been encased by a more modern frame house. It existence came to light when the Ruud family wanted to clear the property. They offered the house to the Caledonia Fire Department as a training burn down. When it was discovered that a log structure was involved, plans changed. The Ruud family offered the cabin to the historical society along with the funds required for its reconstruction. The cabin was dismantled and moved to the current site in 2011. Reconstruction was completed in June of 2012. The society is attempting to determine the original builder of the cabin.
This simple cabin would have been home to early settlers. The bed in the corner is a “rope bed,” meaning that a series of ropes strung between the rails supported the mattress. The saying “sleep tight” refers to the need to periodically tighten the ropes. The mattresses at that time would most likely have been stuffed with corn shucks. The parents would have slept in the bed. Infants would sleep near the parents and other children would have slept in the loft with a mattress, if they had one, lying on the floor.
Most, if not all, of the furniture was built by the owner after the cabin was completed. The fireplace would provide heat and be used for cooking. One of the duties of the older children would be keeping the wood box full. The wooden dough bowl in the cabin was used for preparing bread to be baked for the family. It might also be used as a dry sink.
The village
The Caledonia Historical Village is open from dawn to dusk and the buildings are open from noon to 4 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of the month from May through September with docents ready to answer questions and share the history. Donations are welcome and can be mailed to: Caledonia Historical Society, 5043 Chester Lane, Racine, WI 53402.
For more information, go to caledoniahistoricalsociety.org or email caledoinahistoricalvillage@gmail.com.
