Community Newsletter: Caledonia Conservancy

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Conservancy events scheduled for 2022 have been up and running since the end of winter. There are opportunities all year long to enjoy the properties and trails that are held in land trust by this group, for the greater good of Caledonia and the community at large.

Since the Conservancy depends upon its volunteers to maintain and improve the equestrian and walking trails that are the main features of its properties, the organization celebrated more than 170 volunteers with an outdoor gathering at Buddy’s Sports Grill May 7. On that same day there was a Bird Identification Walk open to the public.

School-to-Nature

The Caledonia Conservancy has a School-To-Nature function as well. Sixth-graders from local public and private schools have visited Tabor Woods over the past weeks for guided nature walks. Area fourth-graders will join volunteers in the autumn to explore Trout Ponds Prairie. The conservancy is always seeking volunteer adults who love nature and would be willing to assist small, supervised groups of students to enjoy the woods and trails. Training is provided.

During the pandemic when students could not be taken into the woods, it was decided to create and archive one-page nature articles on the School-To-Nature page to the CC website featuring the critters, plants and trees on conservancy lands. The articles are available at any time and more continue to be added to build the collection. Many of them have been posted at the Learning Center at King’s Corner. Everyone is invited to see the special children’s area there.

Learn about trails

An opportunity for newcomers to get to know conservancy trails is to join a trail cleaning session. They are held from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month from April through October. Attendees gather at King’s Corner before heading out on the trails in teams. Sturdy clothing should be worn.

Events

Local residents are invited to take part in these Conservancy events to be held later this year:

Area equestrians are welcome to The Mane Event, which features special trail rides, scavenger hunt and agility “games” for horses and riders.

The Caledonia Conservancy picnic is is an autumn gathering featuring a pie sale, silent auctions and food in the countryside.

For more information on the Caledonia Conservancy’s calendar of events, its work and ways to be involved, go to caledoniaconservancy.org. The address locations of its properties and trail maps are also on the website. The executive director is available to provide information by phone or email.

