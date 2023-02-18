CALEDONIA — For the Caledonia Conservancy the year 2022 finally allowed for all of its public events, and so organization members are looking forward to 2023.

The walking and equestrian trails have been in excellent shape all year, and there’s nothing like getting outdoors now, and in any season. The conservancy’s trail maps and locations are on its website at caledoniaconservancy.org.

Volunteers are already planning this year’s events, which will include a guided bird walk and a flower walk, both in spring, and the equestrian Mane Event in late summer. Autumn will feature the annual CC Fall Festival where everyone will be welcome for food and activities.

School to Nature

The School-To-Nature free school field trip offerings will be back in place as well. Sixth-graders will be coming to the woods in late April/early May, and fourth-graders in the early autumn, with guided hikes for ecology and wildlife identification mini-lessons.

Students and their teachers are also needed and invited in spring to learn to identify invasive plants, and then to help pull them out. Teachers interested in a field trip possibility should contact the conservancy for more information.

Adult volunteers are always needed to act as hike leaders for small student groups; training and walk-along experiences are available. Email info@caledoniaconservancy.org or call 262-498-4993.

Donation

The School-To-Nature Committee was honored to receive a $25,000 award in a random drawing from the Heart of Canal Street Potawatomi Charities, which will support many activities and improvements this year. Those already familiar with the learning landscape for children at King’s Corner will see improvements and additions.

Articles

The conservancy’s collection of one-page nature articles has grown to more than 100, available on the School-To-Nature page of the website. This volunteer effort was begun during COVID-19 in 2020 to help replace the student hikes; its now an archive as a reference resource. Articles refer to what’s on conservancy lands.

Volunteer

Local volunteers are always needed to care for and preserve the conservancy’s wild lands, and all types of talents are needed. Everyone is welcome to contact the CC to find out how they can help. For starters, help is always needed with trail clearing on the second Saturday of each month from April to October, 9 a.m.-noon, gathering at King’s Corner, Highway 31 and Five Mile Road. People can check the website periodically to see what’s coming up. Those who would like to be on the e-mail list should visit the “Get Involved” tab.

Finally, the conservancy counts on direct donations from individuals and local businesses in order to continue the work of preserving these woods and prairies in Caledonia, and inviting the community to enjoy them.

For more, visit caledoniaconservancy.org.