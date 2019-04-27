The Caledonia Conservancy is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2019 with two major gifts from long-time supporters.
To celebrate, the conservancy will host a series of community-wide events throughout the year, many of which will take place on or near conservancy lands. The public is invited to attend these events so they can experience first-hand the Caledonia Conservancy’s many trails and community green spaces.
Legacy of giving
The year began with a 3 acres of a conservation trail easement donation from Kjell and Elizabeth Cameron-Erlandsson, whose generosity brought the conservancy one step closer to a long-held dream of connecting its Tabor Woods and Kings Corner properties. The signing of an easement now secures a portion of land for future generations to enjoy.
Another major gift came in late January, with the donation of 58 acres from the Ehrlich Family Limited Partnership. Susan Ehrlich Smith and Robin Ehrlich Eastham, daughters of Kingston and Toni Ehrlich, gifted three parcels of agricultural fields and one parcel of mixed hardwood forest. The land is located on the north side of 4 Mile Road and Highway 31, just north of the Trout Ponds Prairie parking lot.
The gift is a fitting tribute to the legacy of King and Toni Ehrlich, local realtors who shared a passion for preserving Caledonia land for horseback riding as well as recreational use for the general public. During their lifetime, King and Toni gifted a total of 53.4 acres to the Caledonia Conservancy, which has since honored them by dedicating King’s Corner located at 4813 Five 5 Mile Road in their memory.
Thanks to the steadfast commitment of its supporters and volunteers through the decades, the group that was first formed in 1994 has today evolved into a vibrant, nationally recognized accredited land trust that remains focused on conservation and community green space.
The group’s volunteers manage more than 277 acres of land. By working together, with a common shared vision, the conservancy connects people to nature, improves the quality of life through public access to equestrian and recreational trails, and provides educational opportunities for children and adults alike.
Anniversary events
Here is a schedule of the Caledonia Conservancy 25th anniversary events:
- April 30-May 3 — School to Nature at Tabor Woods
- May 7-10 — School to Nature at Tabor Woods
- May 7 (rain date May 8) — Kite Flight at King’s Corner
- May 11 — Spring Flower Walk at Tabor Woods
- May 11 — Bird Walk at Trout Ponds Prairie
- June 22 —Mane Event Equestrian Trail Ride
- Sept. 21 — 25th Celebration Picnic and Fundraiser
- Sept. 24-27 — School to Nature at Trout Ponds
- Oct. 1-4 — School to Nature at Trout Ponds
- Dec. 6 — Holiday Fundraiser at Racine Masonic Center
For the latest events schedule, go to the events calendar at www.caledoniaconservancy.org.
About the Caledonia Conservancy
Since 1994, the Caledonia Conservancy has served to protect nature trails and green space in Caledonia for preservation and recreation. Conservancy-owned parcels have access and are open from sunrise to sunset, with hiking and horse trails throughout. The Caledonia Conservancy is a fully accredited land trust that relies on volunteers and donors to sustain its vision.
Learn how the Caledonia Conservancy supports the community by connecting people to Caledonia’s trails and green space at www.caledoniaconservancy.org.
