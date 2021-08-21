Community Newsletter: Caledonia Conservancy

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Conservancy’s 19th annual Mane Event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Neubauer Farm, 5551 Short Road, Caledonia.
This unique, equestrian scavenger hunt follows a specific trail dotted with section game hosts and road crossing crews. This event is a combination of old and new. Horses are what made it possible for mankind to move around and technology gives us the ability, through cell phones, to carry the trail map, snap pictures of the found items and keep track of where everyone is on the course.
The cost is $45. Registration can be done via the Caledonia Conservancy website at caledoniaconservancy.org/maneevent2021. That includes the ability to submit a Coggins test electronically. The food vendor is Firehouse Subs. Riders will be able to select from new raffle items. Horses and riders come from all over Wisconsin and northern Illinois to participate.
Trail cleanup
Spring, summer and fall mean trail cleanings. After recent storms, everyone has had a taste of what Mother Nature can toss around and the trails maintained by the Caledonia Conservancy are right in there.
For those who enjoy not only being out in nature, but helping, contact Sandy DeWalt or Suzie Zierten to find our trail cleaning dates and needs at info@caledoniaconservancy.org.
Contest winner
On Aug. 14, the conservancy recognized Sophie Schatzman as the winner of the Fairy Door Contest. This was open to youth 12 and younger. Schatzman and her family will join with members of the board and guests for the installation of the door in a special area at the King’s Corner property. Schatzman’s drawing was transformed into an actual Fairy Door with the assistance of Chase Conly (carpenter) Mary Janick (painter) and Jeff Janick who forged the hinges and doorknob.
Mr. T contest
The Mr. T contest runs through the end of October for youth ages 10 and younger. Mr. T (Mr. Tabor Woods) is a great horned owl carving done by Bob Younger. Mr. T will be sitting high in a tree somewhere along the trails in Tabor Woods, 5131 Tabor Road, west of Highway 31 and a little south of Six mile Road. Participants who find Mr. T might receive a $10 coupon from Culver’s. More information is available at caledoniaconservancy.org/events/2021/4/24/mr-t-owl-contest-begins.
The walking trails at the property locations remain open. Guests are asked to follow the trail signs which help ensure they stay on the Caledonia Conservancy lands and do not inadvertently wander onto private lands.
More information is available at caledoniaconservancy.org as well as on their Facebook and Instagram pages.