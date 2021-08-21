Community Newsletter: Caledonia Conservancy

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Conservancy’s 19th annual Mane Event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Neubauer Farm, 5551 Short Road, Caledonia.

This unique, equestrian scavenger hunt follows a specific trail dotted with section game hosts and road crossing crews. This event is a combination of old and new. Horses are what made it possible for mankind to move around and technology gives us the ability, through cell phones, to carry the trail map, snap pictures of the found items and keep track of where everyone is on the course.

The cost is $45. Registration can be done via the Caledonia Conservancy website at caledoniaconservancy.org/maneevent2021. That includes the ability to submit a Coggins test electronically. The food vendor is Firehouse Subs. Riders will be able to select from new raffle items. Horses and riders come from all over Wisconsin and northern Illinois to participate.

Trail cleanup

Spring, summer and fall mean trail cleanings. After recent storms, everyone has had a taste of what Mother Nature can toss around and the trails maintained by the Caledonia Conservancy are right in there.