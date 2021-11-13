Community Newsletter: Caledonia Conservancy

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Conservancy and Mother Nature have been busy this past summer and there is no sign of them slowing down.

While nature has been showering us with red and gold falling leaves and crunchy paths to walk, the conservancy has been getting ready for its Black Thursday Online Auction. This fundraiser features custom-made items, special goodies for animals and other special items. The auction will be held Nov. 26-Dec. 5 on the conservancy website, caledoniaconservancy.org.

The 2022 Horses and Trails Calendar is also available through Nov. 15. They can be purchased online at caledoniaconservancy.org/2022-calendar-sale.

End of summer saw a very successful dutch bulb sale fundraiser.

Trail work

Over the summer, a small army of volunteers have been at work at the various parcels. Check out the webpage, caledoniaconservancy.org/maps, for information on each site.

Trails have been repaired, new gravel added, fallen trees removed and overgrowth cutback. One Saturday a month these volunteers have met up, often bringing their own tools and equipment, received their working orders from stewardship chair Sandy DeWalt and off they’ve gone to help make the land safe and fun for everyone.

Mane Event

The 19th annual Mane Event equestrian scavenger hunt also took place this summer with an obstacle course option. And again, it takes a small army of more than 30 volunteers to pull it off. Despite very hot weather, this year saw more riders coming from around the state including Beaver Dam, Fond du Lac, Mequon and Cedarburg, and a nice contingent from northern Illinois.

New work

Over at King’s Corner and Tabor Woods, the children’s’ area had both contests and new installations. During summer, Mr. T (a hand carved owl) roosts in a tree in Tabor Woods. Each month of summer there is a contest to find him open to ages 10 and under. Winners get coupons to Culver’s.

Fairy door contest

Sophia Schatzman, 9, was the winner of the Caledonia Conservancy’s Design-A-Fairy-Door contest in King's Corner. The conservancy received 32 entries from children in grades kindergarten to eight. Second place went to Lily Sopczak, 10, and two students tied for third place, Emily Chaffee, 8, and Emma Jarrett, 10. Grant Gregory, 5, and Nora Barranco, 7, received honorable mentions.

A carpenter and an artist recreated Schatzman’s door design and it will be placed in the learning center at King’s Corner, 5 Mile Road and Highway 31. When the fairy door opens, a nature article of Schatzman’s choosing will be displayed inside. Her name and the contest date will appear on the back side of the door. A plaque will also be displayed showing the names of all who worked on it.

To see pictures of all the winning contest entries, go to caledoniaconservancy.org.

Walk the trails

People walking on the trails are asked to follow sign directions. Some of the horse trails cross private land and are not meant for walkers. There is plenty of trails for just walkers and even some shared trails.

The Caledonia Conservancy is a nonprofit organization focused on building community by connecting people to Caledonia’s trails and green spaces. It's committed to preserving land for future use, and connects people to nature education while enhancing quality of life through public access to equestrian and recreational trails. The organization strives to build a sustainable community through conservation, stewardship, education, outreach and partnerships with neighborhoods, schools, business, and government.

For volunteering information, email suzi.caledoniaconservancy@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0