Community Newsletter: Caledonia Conservancy

What began in 1994 as a few neighbors coming together to keep riding trails and unique rural scenery safe from development, has evolved into a nationally accredited land trust with a vision to build a community by connecting people to Caledonia’s trails and green spaces. Now, more than a quarter of a century later, the Caledonia Conservancy is preserving nearly 300 acres of green space within Caledonia, which includes both hiking and equestrian trails.
Get outside
The natural corridors located within Caledonia Conservancy lands provide respite not only for people but also provide habitat for a variety of creatures big and small including white-tailed deer, red fox, snapping turtles, blue birds, chickadees, hawks and herons.
And the lands includes remnants of a maple-beech forest that once covered this area, one of Eastern Racine County’s last old-growth woods, and one of the few places in the area where endangered plant life like the blue-stemmed goldenrod, rare prairie trillium and blackhaw viburnum can be seen. The Caledonia Conservancy is quite a hidden treasure within the area.
Volunteer opportunities
Financial donations are important to the Caledonia Conservancy and help to maintain the lands, add new trails and installations and offer more programs. However, the organization thrives because of volunteers — people who care deeply about the community and conservation of its green space. Four such volunteers — Chad Ishman, Marcia Wensing and Chris and Julie Becker of Trademark Graphics — were recently named Oustanding Supporter, Volunteer and Business Sponsor for 2020.
By offering their time, strength and skills, volunteers keep the conservancy moving forward. Whether hoisting a hammer, building a bridge or whacking some weeds, the Caledonia Conservancy welcomes all help. Contact Sandy DeWalt at sdewalt@wi.rr.com or call 262-909-4440 to be added to the on-call volunteer list or plan to join a Trail Work Day held on the second Saturday of each month May through September.)
Activities for all ages
Conservancy lands welcome all ages of walkers, hikers and equestrians, and leashed or controlled dogs are welcome too. Organized events are offered throughout the year like the recent bird walk and upcoming spring flower walk (May 16). Items are now available to view for the upcoming spring online auction to be held June 4-13 and later this summer the Mane Event (equestrian scavenger hunt) will take place for equestrians in the community.
Conservancy lands can also be enjoyed at one’s own time and pace. Several activities have been created to engage all ages of nature lovers in the community like Find Mr. T, the Scavenger Hunt and Find the Fairy Door at Tabor Woods. Some are even contests where children 10 and younger can win a $10 Culver’s gift certificate.
At the King’s Corner property, a nature learning landscape exists with hopscotch, tic-tac-toe, checkers and more. On hiatus because of the pandemic, the conservancy also offers a robust School-to-Nature hands-on educational program for the area’s school children and an annual holiday event that in past years was the toast of the town.
Check the Caledonia Conservancy calendar of events or Facebook page for these and other fun activities.
Properties to enjoy
Each of these Caledonia Conservancy properties are unique and has something special to offer:
- Tabor Woods at 5118 Pine Tree Circle/5131 Tabor Road: Looping trails through old-growth and second-growth hardwoods and pines.
- Trout Ponds Prairie at 4819 4 Mile Road: Pondside trails through prairie, woods and wetlands.
- King’s Corner at 4813 5 Mile Road: Trails lead from open naturalized prairie to mixed woods and pine plantation.
- Neighborhood Central Walk at 1934 4½ Mile Road: A gateway to serene woods with wetlands area.
- Short Road Trailhead at 6111 Short Road: Scenic grassy trail leading to old-growth woods.
Want to learn more about the Caledonia Conservancy? Visit caledoniaconservancy.org to join the mailing list, view the events calendar, download trail maps or learn how to get involved as a volunteer. Or contact Suzi Zierten, executive director at suzi.caledoniaconservancy@gmail.com, 262-498-4993.
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed people can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” — Margaret Mead