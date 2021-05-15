Community Newsletter: Caledonia Conservancy

By offering their time, strength and skills, volunteers keep the conservancy moving forward. Whether hoisting a hammer, building a bridge or whacking some weeds, the Caledonia Conservancy welcomes all help. Contact Sandy DeWalt at sdewalt@wi.rr.com or call 262-909-4440 to be added to the on-call volunteer list or plan to join a Trail Work Day held on the second Saturday of each month May through September.)

Activities for all ages

Conservancy lands welcome all ages of walkers, hikers and equestrians, and leashed or controlled dogs are welcome too. Organized events are offered throughout the year like the recent bird walk and upcoming spring flower walk (May 16). Items are now available to view for the upcoming spring online auction to be held June 4-13 and later this summer the Mane Event (equestrian scavenger hunt) will take place for equestrians in the community.

Conservancy lands can also be enjoyed at one’s own time and pace. Several activities have been created to engage all ages of nature lovers in the community like Find Mr. T, the Scavenger Hunt and Find the Fairy Door at Tabor Woods. Some are even contests where children 10 and younger can win a $10 Culver’s gift certificate.