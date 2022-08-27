Community Newsletter: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine & Kenosha Counties

“Children are our future” is a phrase that gets tossed around lightly. If we believe this, there are opportunities to come alongside the youth in our community as a mentor providing valuable support to encourage and guide them to become the best versions of themselves. Some youth lack a support system and require additional adults who are positive role models to mentor them during this critical time of development. Mentorship establishes belonging. Think about the mentors in your life. What made them a good mentor? Those relationships are either organic or found through a community-based mentor program.

Have you been approached to be a mentor but didn’t have a clear understanding of what it meant to be one? You’re not alone. A mentor is a person who guides a less experienced person by building trust and modeling positive behaviors. An effective mentor understands that his or her role is to be dependable, engaged, authentic and tuned into the needs of the mentee. To create a safe space, judgment free allows for open communication and reflection.

Mentors serve as a partner for our youth in their academic journey and empower them to be effective learners and agents of their own change. The mentee will gain leadership with interpersonal, problem-solving skills and self-esteem. Youth desire connection, an outlet other than their parents or guardians. A connection to establish goals, to consider future planning and explore their interests. To experience what their community has to offer and to learn new things such as gardening or baking.

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties is a community-based mentor program where the adult mentors (bigs) provide one to one mentoring to the youth (littles). This program is for youth ages 6-17. The bigs have an opportunity to develop a sustainable relationship with their little while sharing in activities such as going to the park, a sporting event, the library or playing mini golf. Bigs listen, guide and find fun ways to spend time with their littles. This relationship is associated with a reduction in drug and alcohol use and antisocial behaviors. Youth are reported to have better relationships with other adults and positive emotional support among their peers.

Kirsten, a big for four years, shared her experience with her little who is now 14. Kirsten shares her love for nature, gardening and baking with her little. Their first time exploring the walking paths in a nearby preserve, her little had never experienced a walk in this way because she didn’t like bugs or being in the grass. Now they enjoy walks often. Gardening has become the little’s favorite summer activity and baking has encouraged her little to try new things.

When considering to be a mentor, questions may come up. If you have an interest, contact Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties. Go to beabignow.org.