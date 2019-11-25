Community Newsletter: Big Brother Big Sister

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties (BBBS) is looking for 100 superheroes to save lives. But, these heroes aren’t Batman, Wonder Woman or Superman. They are everyday people that a 12-year old kid named Marc and almost 100 other youth are counting on to “save-the-day” thanks to the 100 Hero Campaign.

The campaign runs Dec. 2-16. People that give $100 will be recognized on the agency’s web site, and they can have their good deed posted on the organizations Facebook and Instagram pages with a selfie.

Donations should be dropped off at BBBS headquarters, 3131 Taylor Ave., Building 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., or Chit Chaat India restaurant, 550 State St., from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friends can also mail their gift to BBBS or donate online at www.beabignow.org.

Funds raised will help develop programs that will remove children from the agencies waiting list due to the lack of adult mentors.

“Many of these children (Littles) have been anxiously waiting for a mentor (Bigs); some for more years,” said Sonya Thomas, BBBS executive director.

“It’s a high goal, but I know that the Racine and Kenosha area is filled with lots of super heroes to answer the call,” Thomas said.