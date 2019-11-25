Community Newsletter: Big Brother Big Sister

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties (BBBS) is looking for 100 superheroes to save lives. But, these heroes aren’t Batman, Wonder Woman or Superman. They are everyday people that a 12-year old kid named Marc and almost 100 other youth are counting on to “save-the-day” thanks to the 100 Hero Campaign.
The campaign runs Dec. 2-16. People that give $100 will be recognized on the agency’s web site, and they can have their good deed posted on the organizations Facebook and Instagram pages with a selfie.
Donations should be dropped off at BBBS headquarters, 3131 Taylor Ave., Building 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., or Chit Chaat India restaurant, 550 State St., from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friends can also mail their gift to BBBS or donate online at www.beabignow.org.
Funds raised will help develop programs that will remove children from the agencies waiting list due to the lack of adult mentors.
“Many of these children (Littles) have been anxiously waiting for a mentor (Bigs); some for more years,” said Sonya Thomas, BBBS executive director.
“It’s a high goal, but I know that the Racine and Kenosha area is filled with lots of super heroes to answer the call,” Thomas said.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine & Kenosha Counties helps dozens of children throughout the area, providing mentorship support, so at-risk youth can thrive and find success in life.
The mentoring program have proven, positive academic, socio-emotional and behavioral outcomes for youth in areas linked to high school graduation, avoidance of juvenile delinquency and college or job readiness. Studies show that after a year of mentoring:
- 84% of Littles sustained or improved their grades. Higher grades are linked to higher school graduation rates.
- 88% of Littles report feeling they have a more understanding and respectful relationship with their parent or guardian. Strong parental relationships have been associated with improved grades and attendance and reduced substance abuse.
- 90% of Littles report that having a special adult in their lives, which is associated with improvements in school performance and mental health, as well as decreased delinquency.
- 92% of Littles plan to graduate high school and college. Mentoring has been linked to higher educational and vocational aspirations, which have been shown to predict long term school performance and standardized test scores.
- 92% of Littles maintained or improved their confidence in doing school work. Researchers often see increases in scholastic competence and improvements in grades.
- 93% of Littles maintained or improved their sense of belonging by peers or feeling socially accepted. Mentoring can help facilitate peer relationships and social acceptance, which have been linked to a range of positive outcomes, including school achievement, improved conduct, and a lower likelihood of dropping out.
- 97% of Littles report maintaining or improving their attitudes toward risky behaviors. How a child feels about others their age engaging in certain risky behaviors such as using tobacco, skipping school or hitting someone is associated with actual negative behaviors and violence.
“Chit Chaat is honored to assist Big Brothers Big Sisters as a drop off location because they do so much good in the community," said Angela Downs, who owns Chit Chaat with her husband Junaid Shafique. "We welcome the opportunity for people to come to our restaurant on behalf of Big Brothers and Big Sisters. Also, the staff at Chit Chaat looks forward to taking selfies with those who walk through our doors in order to help the organization soar toward its goal."
For more information, call BBBS at 262-637-7625 or Chit Chaat at 262-800-1079.