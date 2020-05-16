Community Newsletter: Bethany Apartments

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Bethany Apartments turns 30 this year. The original thought was to celebrate at the annual event Bethany usually holds in October during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but COVID-19 put an end to that plan. Everything is just too uncertain right now.

That doesn’t mean Bethany won’t celebrate; it just means that the celebrating will be in a different form. The agency will keep the community updated.

A program of Catherine Marian Housing Inc., Bethany Apartments’ mission is to offer women and children who have experienced abuse or violence a place to live, heal and grow in a supportive, safe and secure environment. Twelve affordable modern apartments are available to women while they work with staff to meet their goals.

Women work to advance their educations, find living-wage sustaining employment, develop new skills, become better parents, receive guidance and counseling and anything else they believe will contribute to their future success.

Families may stay at Bethany for up to two years while they heal from abuse and ready themselves for futures that are safe, secure, financially stable and free from violence. There are no other transitional living programs in Racine County that specifically target women and children who have experienced domestic violence.