Community Newsletter: Bethany Apartments

RACINE — Bethany Apartments turns 30 this year. The original thought was to celebrate at the annual event Bethany usually holds in October during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but COVID-19 put an end to that plan. Everything is just too uncertain right now.
That doesn’t mean Bethany won’t celebrate; it just means that the celebrating will be in a different form. The agency will keep the community updated.
A program of Catherine Marian Housing Inc., Bethany Apartments’ mission is to offer women and children who have experienced abuse or violence a place to live, heal and grow in a supportive, safe and secure environment. Twelve affordable modern apartments are available to women while they work with staff to meet their goals.
Women work to advance their educations, find living-wage sustaining employment, develop new skills, become better parents, receive guidance and counseling and anything else they believe will contribute to their future success.
Families may stay at Bethany for up to two years while they heal from abuse and ready themselves for futures that are safe, secure, financially stable and free from violence. There are no other transitional living programs in Racine County that specifically target women and children who have experienced domestic violence.
Since Nov. 15, 1990, more than 300 women and almost 450 children have called Bethany Apartments their home.
Domestic violence and COVID-19
According to news reports, the world has seen an increase in domestic violence during the lockdowns caused by COVID-19. An article in The Guardian notes that increased abuse is a pattern that’s repeated in many crisis situations, but the lockdowns have made the accessibility of services and the ability of women to access those services more difficult.
A Bizwomen article states that domestic abuse hotlines have seen an increase in activity and police responding to more reports of such violence (reported in The New York Times). According to the article, NBC News reported that at least 18 policy departments — including Milwaukee — saw an increase in domestic violence calls in March.
Closer to home, an article that recently appeared in The Journal Times stated that while the Racine Police Department hasn’t seen an increase in domestic violence reports since the governor’s Safer at Home order went into effect in March, the department has been taking proactive measures to identify and protect victims.
Through its Community Oriented Policing initiative, the Racine Police Department is partnering with Racine area nonprofits — including Bethany Apartments — to provide resources to victims.
Check website
The best way to keep up-to-date on Bethany events is to check the website, bethanyapartments.org.
