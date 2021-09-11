Community Newsletter: Bethany Apartments

RACINE — Carol ended up in Racine in June of 2017 after driving all over the United States not knowing where she was going or where she belonged. All she had with her were a few clothes and personal belongings.
She was fleeing a domestic violence situation that had been ongoing for more than eight years.
“It took me many years of going back and forth, believing he truly loved and cared for me, before I realized I was a victim of abuse in many forms,” she said. “It’s a miracle that I’m alive today.”
Once in Racine, Carol called the Crisis Line where she learned about the Women’s Resource Center (WRC) which provides crisis intervention, advocacy, education, and prevention services for victims of domestic abuse and/or sexual assault.
She learned about Bethany Apartments from WRC staff. Bethany offers women and their children who have experienced abuse or violence a place to live, heal and grow in a supportive, safe and secure environment. There are 12 apartments in which women and children can live.
Carol said that since experiencing WRC and Bethany Apartments, she has achieved “a sense of dignity, self-worth and long-term sustainable life skills that are continuing to grow in many facets of my life.”
In May of 2020, Carol graduated with a master of social work degree and became a certified peer recovery coach. She has also become involved with several community groups. Her future goals are to obtain her Wisconsin social work license, become a homeowner and start a nonprofit organization to empower survivors of domestic abuse.
Carol tells her story of survival and achievement in the first video of Bethany’s virtual speakers’ series which will be available soon.
Helping a victim
An article posted on the Verywell Mind website offers suggestions on ways to help a domestic abuse victim.
- Make time for them: Reach out during a period of calm and make sure you have time to listen.
- Start a conversation: Take it slow and easy, letting the person know that you are available and offering a sympathetic ear.
- Listen without judgment: Listen without being judgmental, offering advice, or suggesting solutions. Ask clarifying questions, but mainly just let the person vent their feelings and fears.
- Learn the warning signs: Physical signs include black eyes, busted lips, red or purples marks on the neck, sprained wrists and bruises on the arms. Emotional signs include low self-esteem, overly apologetic or meek, fearful, anxious or on edge, substance abuse, symptoms of depression, talk of suicide. Behavioral signs include becoming withdrawn or distant, canceling appointments or meetings at the last minute, being late often, excessive privacy concerning their personal life, and isolating themselves from friends and family.
- Validate the victim’s Feeling: It’s normal for victims to have conflicting feelings about their partner or situation. The feelings can range from guilt and anger, hope and despair, and love and fear.
- Believe the Victim: Since domestic violence is more about control than anger, the victim is often the only person who sees the perpetrator’s dark side. Believe the victim’s story and say so.
- Offer specific support: Help find support and resources; look up phone numbers for shelters, social services, attorneys, counselors or support groups. Let the person know they are not alone and help is available.
- Help form a safety plan: Help create a safety plan that can be used if violence occurs again, or the victim decides to leave the situation.
The article provides additional details on how to help a victim, including a section on what not to do. The article can be found at How to Help a Victim of Domestic Violence (verywellmind.com).
Find out more about Bethany Apartments, visit bethanypartments.org or facebook.com/bethanyapartments.