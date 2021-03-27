Community Newsletter: Bethany Apartments

“The State of Domestic Violence in Southeast Wisconsin in 2021” is the title of a speaker series that Bethany Apartments and the Women’s Resource Center are in the process of planning.

The series will look at domestic violence from various angles: The victim or victims, the perpetrator, law enforcement, the causes, the effects and available domestic violence services. It will also look at domestic violence specific to LGBTQ and minority communities.

The first presentation, a panel composed of law enforcement, a victim and service providers, is scheduled to be filmed in March. Once filmed, it and future presentations will be posted on YouTube to be used as a training tool for people working in the fields where they encounter domestic violence, and to inform the public about domestic violence.

Sponsors needed

Bethany is looking for sponsors to help cover the costs of production and publicity for the speaker series. Sponsors so far are the Sisters of St. Dominic and Educators Credit Union.

To become a sponsor, an individual or a business can send a check, ranging from $100 to $1,000 to Bethany Apartments, 806 Wisconsin Ave., Racine, WI 53403. Indicate on the check that it is for sponsorship. Sponsors will be recognized in the publicity materials.