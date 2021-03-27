Community Newsletter: Bethany Apartments

“The State of Domestic Violence in Southeast Wisconsin in 2021” is the title of a speaker series that Bethany Apartments and the Women’s Resource Center are in the process of planning.
The series will look at domestic violence from various angles: The victim or victims, the perpetrator, law enforcement, the causes, the effects and available domestic violence services. It will also look at domestic violence specific to LGBTQ and minority communities.
The first presentation, a panel composed of law enforcement, a victim and service providers, is scheduled to be filmed in March. Once filmed, it and future presentations will be posted on YouTube to be used as a training tool for people working in the fields where they encounter domestic violence, and to inform the public about domestic violence.
Sponsors needed
Bethany is looking for sponsors to help cover the costs of production and publicity for the speaker series. Sponsors so far are the Sisters of St. Dominic and Educators Credit Union.
To become a sponsor, an individual or a business can send a check, ranging from $100 to $1,000 to Bethany Apartments, 806 Wisconsin Ave., Racine, WI 53403. Indicate on the check that it is for sponsorship. Sponsors will be recognized in the publicity materials.
Annually, more than 10 million adults in the United States experience domestic violence, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. One in four women and one in 10 men experience sexual and/or physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetimes. From 2016 through 2018, the number of domestic violence victimizations increased by 42%.
Intimate partner violence is estimated to cost the U.S. economy between $5.8 billion and $12.6 billion annually. Intimate partner violence victims are estimated to lose a total of 8 million days of paid work each year.
In Wisconsin, 32.4% of women and 23% of men experience intimate partner physical violence in their lifetimes.
Call Bethany Apartments at 262-633-9446 with any questions.
About Bethany
A program of Catherine Marian Housing Inc., Bethany Apartments mission is to offer women and children who have experienced abuse or violence a place to live, heal and grow in a supportive, safe and secure environment. More information can be found at bethanyapartments.org.
The women who live at Bethany work to advance their educations, find living-wage sustaining employment, develop new skills, become better parents, receive guidance and counseling, and anything else they believe will contribute to their future success.
Families may stay at Bethany for up to two years while they heal from abuse and ready themselves for futures that are safe, secure, financially stable and free from violence. There are no other transitional living programs in Racine County that specifically target women and children who have experienced domestic violence.
The Women’s Resource Center provides crisis intervention, advocacy, education, and prevention services for a diverse population of victims or individuals at risk of domestic abuse and/or sexual assault by promoting positive changes for in for individuals served and the broader community in Racine County. More information can be found at wrcracinewi.com.