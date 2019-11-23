Community Newsletter: Bethany Apartments

One in four women in the United States will experience domestic violence in her lifetime. Female victims most commonly have their first domestic violence experience between the ages of 18 and 24, followed by those ages 11 to 17. Almost one out of five murder victims in the U.S. was killed by an intimate partner; women account for two out of three murder victims killed by an intimate partner.
In addition, an estimated 3.3 million children in the U.S. witness violence against their mother or female caretaker by a family member each year; 40 to 50 percent of men who abuse women also abuse children.
The number of workdays American employees miss each year because of domestic violence averages 175,000.
The above statistics are indeed sobering. It’s also noteworthy that domestic violence is the third leading cause of homelessness with 50 percent of all women who are homeless reporting that domestic violence was the immediate cause of their homelessness, according to The National Center on Family Homelessness.
About Bethany Apartments
A program of Catherine Marian Housing Inc., Bethany Apartments’ mission is to offer women and children who have experienced abuse or violence a place to live, heal and grow in a supportive, safe and secure environment. Twelve affordable modern apartments are available to women while they work with staff to meet their goals.
Women work to advance their educations, find living-wage sustaining employment, develop new skills, become better parents, receive guidance and counseling and anything else they believe will contribute to their future success.
Families may stay at Bethany for up to two years while they heal from abuse and ready themselves for futures that are safe, secure, financially stable and free from violence. There are no other transitional living programs in Racine County that specifically target women and children who have experienced domestic violence.
To find out more about Bethany Apartments, go to bethanyapartments.org.
Event a success
We’d like to thank everyone — guests, sponsors, raffle donors, volunteers — who helped make our the annual Heart of the Family event in October that recognizes Domestic Violence Month a success. Those attending heard a speaker share her experience with domestic violence, tried their luck at winning one of the many baskets that had been donated and enjoyed pizza. There was also a children’s corner for face painting and other activities.
Cooking classes
Have you tried out one of our Cooking Class fundraisers yet? So far, we’ve had “Herb Garden Gourmet” and “Simple Holiday Appetizers.”
On Thursday, Feb. 20, we will sponsor “Fast & Fabulous Homemade Bread, Soup & Salad,” featuring artisan-style baguette, Italian wedding soup, simple Italian salad and chocolate-glazed brownies. Class participants have the opportunity to watch the food being prepared, sample the food and receive a copy of the recipes.
The class is taught by Staci from Cooking with Class and held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 4701 Erie St. The cost is $30 and the deadline to register is Feb. 14. Register online at bethanyapartments.org or send check payable to Bethany Apartments to Bethany Apartments, 806 Wisconsin Ave., Racine, WI 53403. For more information, call 262-633-9446.