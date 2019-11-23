Community Newsletter: Bethany Apartments

One in four women in the United States will experience domestic violence in her lifetime. Female victims most commonly have their first domestic violence experience between the ages of 18 and 24, followed by those ages 11 to 17. Almost one out of five murder victims in the U.S. was killed by an intimate partner; women account for two out of three murder victims killed by an intimate partner.

In addition, an estimated 3.3 million children in the U.S. witness violence against their mother or female caretaker by a family member each year; 40 to 50 percent of men who abuse women also abuse children.

The number of workdays American employees miss each year because of domestic violence averages 175,000.

The above statistics are indeed sobering. It’s also noteworthy that domestic violence is the third leading cause of homelessness with 50 percent of all women who are homeless reporting that domestic violence was the immediate cause of their homelessness, according to The National Center on Family Homelessness.

