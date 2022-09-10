Community Newsletter: Bethany Apartments to hold fundraiser to raise awareness of domestic violence

RACINE — Bethany Apartments is asking everyone to dust off their running — or walking — shoes and prepare to collectively walk across the United States in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.

Officially titled Raising Hope 2022 Challenge, this event will be a virtual walk across the country that takes place throughout October. Runners/walkers can register on a website set up for that purpose starting Oct. 1. Participants will also be able to record the number of steps they have taken and the amount of money they have raised on the site. Walkers can sign up individually or as part of a team. The cost to participate is $40.

This virtual walk/run encompasses nearly 3,000 miles or about 6 million steps collectively. The walk is open to everyone, whether a person is a casual or a “professional” walker/runner.

Proceeds from the event will be used to further Bethany’s mission of offering survivors of domestic abuse and their families the resources needed to live, heal and grow in a supportive, safe and secure environment.

Bethany Apartments is the only program in Racine County that provides transitional housing and supportive services to those who have experienced domestic abuse. Survivors come to Bethany from a variety of situations and circumstances. Unlike an emergency shelter situation, survivors can live at Bethany for up to two years.

“We sincerely hope that when families leave Bethany Apartments for new lives, that they are whole, strong and prepared for bright futures,” said Pam Handrow, Bethany Apartments executive director.

More information about the virtual race will soon be on Bethany’s website, bethanyapartments.org.

Event sponsors needed

The Raising Hope 2022 Challenge is looking for corporate sponsors. Businesses (or individuals) can choose from three levels of sponsorship: Gold ($1,000), Silver ($500) and Bronze ($250).

For more information about sponsorships or the event itself, call Bethany Apartments at 262-633-9446 or 262-914-7620.

Volunteers

In her annual report to the Bethany Board of Directors, Handrow talked about the many volunteers that help the nonprofit organization by bringing food for the food pantry, cleaning the public areas and providing activities for the children who live there.

One volunteer, Eagle Scout Will Casterton, provided a crew and resources for a number of repairs such as updates to the raised gardens, rebuilding doors that cover meters and building a new bench for the back yard.