Bethany Apartments will celebrate more than 27 years of providing services for women and children victims of domestic violence at its “Heart of the Family — Strength through Community” event to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, includes lunch, children’s activities, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. Featured speaker is Haley Schonter, who was crowned Miss Racine in 2016 with a platform of domestic violence.
Tickets cost $20 for adults and $8 for children ages 4-10. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger. To register to attend, go to https://www.bethanyapartments.org/fall-event or send in a check payable to Bethany Apartments to Catherine Bender, Bethany Apartments, 806 Wisconsin Ave., Racine WI 53403. Call 262-633-9446 for more information.
More about Bethany
Working closely with emergency shelters, Bethany Apartments provides transitional housing and support for women and their children who have experienced domestic abuse. Bethany residents have often been brutalized in their own homes and have few resources.
Bethany Apartments offers eligible women 12 secure apartment units. Single women, as well as women with children, are welcomed and offered safety and security. Rent is based on each woman’s ability to pay with some women having insufficient resources to contribute to their rent at all.
Women can live at Bethany for up to 24 months, receiving trauma-informed services and supports that facilitate healing. While in the program, women work to become job-ready, find employment, complete or advance their educations, improve their financial situations, obtain appropriate counseling, address medical concerns, obtain public benefits for which they are eligible and tackle any other project or concern that will enhance and improve their lives.
The children who come to Bethany have also suffered; fleeing domestic violence often results in their lives being thrown into chaos. Children’s programming helps children become resilient while learning new skills and having fun.
An outreach ministry of the Racine Dominicans, Bethany Apartments is the only transitional housing program in Racine County. It has provided support and sanctuary to 682 women and children in the past 27 years.
Bethany is funded by United Way of Racine County, SC Johnson, Racine Community Foundation, the U.S. Department of Justice and many other generous donors.
The facts
Nearly 2,000 — that’s how many victims that Wisconsin domestic violence programs provide services for in a single day; on that same day, nearly one-tenth of those requests for services can go unmet due to a lack of resources. Domestic violence is on the rise in Wisconsin, its victims ranging in age from less than one year to over 70 years old.
Nationally, one in four women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime, most often by someone they know. More than 10 million Americans are victims of physical violence annually. An estimated 3.3 million children in the United States witness violence against their mother or female caretaker by a family member each year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.