Community Newsletter: BeLEAF Survivors

RACINE — BeLEAF Survivors is the home of Racine’s Sexual Assault Services (SAS) and Stop Child Abuse & Neglect (SCAN) programs. SAS and SCAN highlighted sexual assault awareness and child abuse prevention during their joint April awareness month. This includes recognition of community award recipients for their support of SAS and SCAN and their advocacy for survivors.

Shelley Hickman

Shelley Hickman was awarded Sexual Assault Services’ Star of Courage Award. It is given to a community member who has worked to improve services and response to sexual assault survivors.

Hickman’s personal and professional mission is to unlock change-makers who embrace social progress and build resilient communities in their quest to be better humans. That is precisely the energy she has brought to BeLEAF as the president of its inaugural Board of Directors. Hickman was instrumental in organizing BeLEAF into an independent nonprofit agency and promoting a capital reserve campaign that gave it a firm foundation. The resulting continuity of SAS services has been essential to the survivors SAS encounters.

Lika Phipps

Lika Phipps was awarded the SAS Star of Hope Award. It is given to an outstanding Sexual Assault Services volunteer advocate who has shown a remarkable drive to help the community and sexual assault survivors.

Phipps has volunteered with BeLEAF for over six years. She has logged a lot of sleepless nights at the hospital, answered a lot of weekend phone calls and shown a lot of determination. Phipps helps BeLEAF by volunteering for extra on-call shifts, supporting events and promoting the agency to others. She finds personal fulfillment in her role, saying, “Being an advocate for Sexual Assault Services is rewarding because not only does it empower the people I serve, it empowers me to keep growing and rising as a person myself. This way, I help lift others as I move forward and upward.”

GOC

Guardians of the Children (GOC): Belle City Chapter received SCAN’s Star of Support Award. It is given to a person or community group that is instrumental in helping SCAN advance its purpose and spread its safety messages to a larger audience.

The mission of Guardians of the Children (GOC) is to recognize and react to child abuse and educate the public to do the same; to serve as advocates to provide strength and stability to families in crisis; and be an answer to the prayer of an abused child or teen for courage, support and protection. They exist to educate the public about child abuse, and to create a safer environment for abused and neglected children.

SCAN selected GOC for this award because their organizations have complimentary missions. SCAN teaches kids skills to prevent abuse and encourages them to report abuse if it happens. GOC is there once a child makes such a disclosure to give them courage and confidence. They also motivate community members to believe and act on abuse reports.

For more information about BeLEAF Survivors, call 262-619-1634 or go to beleafsurvivors.org.

SAS is currently funded by the United Way of Racine County, the Racine Community Foundation, the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant, the Sexual Assault Victim Services (SAVS) grant, and Ascension All Saints Foundation and community donations. SCAN is funded by United Way of Racine County, United Way of Kenosha County and community donations.

