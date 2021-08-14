Community Newsletter: BeLEAF Survivors

RACINE — BeLEAF Survivors is lifting, empowering, advocating and fighting for survivors, their allies and a culture of consent with its Sexual Assault Services (SAS) and Stop Child Abuse & Neglect (SCAN) programs.
In July, BeLEAF hosted a food crawl fundraiser of eight Downtown Racine restaurants. It was called Small Plates Big Hearts. Attendees raved about it and called for it to return in 2022. Stay tuned for that. But the good news is that kids don’t need to wait. Later this month, the Stop Child Abuse & Neglect (SCAN) program of BeLEAF is hosting a family-friendly food crawl so kids can get a taste of the fun.
Eat Play Give will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. Very Important Kid (VIK) passes are priced at $15 and include the following:
- Kid-approved food portions from four stops: Dewey’s, Main Street Bakery, Market on Main, and The Maple Table
- Guided Racine Art Museum craft project
- Body art by Guardians of the Children
- Activities at Twin Dragon Games
- SWAG bag
- Bonus prizes for children who complete a special interactive challenge.
While Eat Play Give caters to kids, minors need to have an adult present with them at the event. Children under 3 years old and adults do not need to purchase a $15 ticket to attend but will need to buy one if they want to enjoy the food portions at the restaurants.
This event is made possible by generous sponsors including Thrivent, Piggly Wiggly, the Venmo Challenge, Shelley Hickman State Farm and the Downtown Racine Corp.
Event proceeds will support the Stop Child Abuse & Neglect program’s classroom-based lessons that teach local preschool, elementary and middle school students what abuse is, what to do if happens and how to get help.
For parents concerned about pandemic safety, Eat Play Give will be following CDC guidelines that are in place at the time of the event, particularly paying attention to precautions for children who cannot be vaccinated.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to beleafsurvivors.org/events or email info@beleafsurvivors.org.
Volunteer, donate
People can also learn more about BeLEAF Survivors’ mission and volunteer opportunities by calling 262-619-1634, visiting beleafsurvivors.org or interacting with their social media platforms (Facebook: Beleaf Survivors, Inc.; Twitter: @beleafsurvivors; Instagram: @beleafsurvivors).
Donations can be sent to BeLEAF Survivors, 2000 Domanik Drive, Suite 404, Racine, WI 53404. Donations are utilized to keep BeLEAF programming available and free of charge to those in our community who need it. Services are currently funded by these types of donations, as well as by United Way of Racine County, United Way of Kenosha County, Racine Community Foundation, the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant, the Sexual Assault Victim Services (SAVS) grant and the Ascension All Saints Foundation.