Community Newsletter: BeLEAF Survivors

This event is made possible by generous sponsors including Thrivent, Piggly Wiggly, the Venmo Challenge, Shelley Hickman State Farm and the Downtown Racine Corp.

Event proceeds will support the Stop Child Abuse & Neglect program’s classroom-based lessons that teach local preschool, elementary and middle school students what abuse is, what to do if happens and how to get help.

For parents concerned about pandemic safety, Eat Play Give will be following CDC guidelines that are in place at the time of the event, particularly paying attention to precautions for children who cannot be vaccinated.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to beleafsurvivors.org/events or email info@beleafsurvivors.org.

Volunteer, donate

People can also learn more about BeLEAF Survivors’ mission and volunteer opportunities by calling 262-619-1634, visiting beleafsurvivors.org or interacting with their social media platforms (Facebook: Beleaf Survivors, Inc.; Twitter: @beleafsurvivors; Instagram: @beleafsurvivors).

Donations can be sent to BeLEAF Survivors, 2000 Domanik Drive, Suite 404, Racine, WI 53404. Donations are utilized to keep BeLEAF programming available and free of charge to those in our community who need it. Services are currently funded by these types of donations, as well as by United Way of Racine County, United Way of Kenosha County, Racine Community Foundation, the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant, the Sexual Assault Victim Services (SAVS) grant and the Ascension All Saints Foundation.

