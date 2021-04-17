Community Newsletter: BeLeaf Survivors

Star of Hope

SAS’s Star of Hope Award is given to an outstanding SAS volunteer advocate. This year’s recipient is Linda Pulice, an advocate with SAS for over five years. In 2020, she also served as a SAS counseling intern while pursuing her master of science in clinical mental health counseling. Additionally, Pulice volunteers on the Board of Directors of BeLEAF Survivors where she chairs the Community Relations Committee.

Pulice’s kind, compassionate, and supportive work has reduced the trauma on survivors, their families and the community. This past year she provided more than 120 hours of crisis phone coverage, 720 hours doing counseling and co-facilitating group therapy, and countless hours at the hospital supporting survivors of sexual assault. Pulice has helped a wide range of clients from survivors to their support people and she breaks down client barriers to ensure exceptional services, even during a pandemic.

People who talk with Pulice find a good listener and encounter someone who puts her heart and soul into helping.

Star of Support

SCAN’s 2020 Star of Support Award is given to an individual who has help SCAN spread their child safety messages to a larger audience. This year’s recipient is Karen Fetherston.