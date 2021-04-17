Community Newsletter: BeLeaf Survivors

Racine’s Sexual Assault Services (SAS) and Stop Child Abuse & Neglect (SCAN) programs highlight sexual assault awareness and child abuse prevention during their joint April awareness month. This includes recognition of community award recipients for their support of SAS and SCAN and their advocacy for survivors.
Star of Courage
SAS’s Star of Courage Award is given to a community member who has worked to improve services and response to sexual assault survivors. This year’s recipient is Laura Jablonski-Kiesow, a Burlington High School teacher. As a reading assignment for her “Women Writers” class, she regularly included a book titled “Speak” by Laurie Halse Anderson which depicts a young woman who is raped in the summer before her freshman year of high school.
SAS first met Jablonski-Kiesow in 2011 when she requested a partnership to ensure that her students were receiving good information about sexual assault so they could recognize it, address it and understand the assistance available for survivors. Even after Jablonski-Kiesow stopped teaching the Women Writers class, she arranged continued SAS presentations for students with this vital information.
Jablonski-Kiesow now volunteers on the Board of Directors of BeLEAF Survivors, SAS’s parent organization, where she serves as vice president. She is an enthusiastic leader and fundraiser and SAS appreciates her creativity and continued support.
Star of Hope
SAS’s Star of Hope Award is given to an outstanding SAS volunteer advocate. This year’s recipient is Linda Pulice, an advocate with SAS for over five years. In 2020, she also served as a SAS counseling intern while pursuing her master of science in clinical mental health counseling. Additionally, Pulice volunteers on the Board of Directors of BeLEAF Survivors where she chairs the Community Relations Committee.
Pulice’s kind, compassionate, and supportive work has reduced the trauma on survivors, their families and the community. This past year she provided more than 120 hours of crisis phone coverage, 720 hours doing counseling and co-facilitating group therapy, and countless hours at the hospital supporting survivors of sexual assault. Pulice has helped a wide range of clients from survivors to their support people and she breaks down client barriers to ensure exceptional services, even during a pandemic.
People who talk with Pulice find a good listener and encounter someone who puts her heart and soul into helping.
Star of Support
SCAN’s 2020 Star of Support Award is given to an individual who has help SCAN spread their child safety messages to a larger audience. This year’s recipient is Karen Fetherston.
Fetherston began working with SCAN in 2001 and, over the course of 20 years, she helped bring child abuse awareness to over tens of thousands of students. Fetherston worked tirelessly on leading and expanding the SCAN program with ingenuity and innovation until new opportunities took her in a different direction in 2020.
Fetherston’s plans to retire from SCAN in May 2020 were delayed due to the pandemic, and she eventually phased out of SCAN completely in November of 2020. Even though she no longer works for the program, her dedication has continued. She shows her genuine care by volunteering her time to SCAN, like helping to execute the successful 2020 Cones For Kids virtual fundraiser. She willingly lends her expertise and experience with SCAN by being available as an enduring resource.
Support
SAS is currently funded by the United Way of Racine County, the Racine Dominican Mission Fund, the Racine Community Foundation, the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant, the Sexual Assault Victim Services (SAVS) grant and community donations.
SCAN is funded by United Way of Racine County, United Way of Kenosha County, Racine Dominican Mission Fund and community donations.