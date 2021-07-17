COMMUNITY NEWSLETTER: BeLEAF Survivors

RACINE — BeLEAF Survivors is hosting Small Plates Big Hearts, a food crawl of Downtown Racine’s restaurants, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31, to raise funds for the nonprofit organization which was heavily impacted by COVID-19.
Eight restaurants will provide tasting portions of crowd-pleasing dishes for event ticket holders. A ticket will give each guest access to the food crawl. Attendees can wander downtown to visit all the stops and claim their eight samples in whatever order they wish and at their own pace. Guests are invited to stay to enjoy live music at Saturday Sounds on the Square, hosted by the Downtown Racine Corporation, starting at 4:30 p.m.
Restaurant partners include Amos Los Tacos, Butcher & Barrel, Dewey’s, Divino Gelato, The Maple Table, Social on Sixth, TaejaVu’s on Main and Toad Hall. The event is made possible by sponsors including Thrivent, Lakeview Pharmacy, Melissa Bauer/EXP Realty, Medical Health Systems of Wisconsin, Planned Parenthood and the Downtown Racine Corp.
Event proceeds will support the BeLEAF Survivor’s mission to provide a safe and compassionate environment to help promote the healing of sexual assault survivors and their support people. These include services for survivors such as crisis intervention, advocacy, counseling and support groups. It also includes classroom-based lessons that teach local preschool, elementary and middle school students what abuse is, what to do if it happens and how to get help. Additionally, through education, outreach and collaboration, BeLEAF works to shift the culture that perpetuates sexual violence in the community.
Tickets are priced at $50 per person or $90 per couple and are available until July 24. Proceeds from the ticket sales will cover the purchase of food from the restaurants and a donation to BeLEAF Survivors.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to beleafsurvivors.org/events or email info@beleafsurvivors.org.
About BeLEAF
BeLEAF Survivors aim to lift, empower, advocate and fight for survivors, their allies and a culture of consent with their Sexual Assault Services (SAS) and Stop Child Abuse & Neglect (SCAN) programs.
Donations to BeLEAF Survivors can be mailed to their office located at 2000 Domanik Drive, Suite 404; Racine, WI 53404. Donations are utilized to keep BeLEAF programming available and free of charge to those in need in the community. Services are currently funded by these types of donations, as well as by the United Way of Racine County, the United Way of Kenosha County, the Racine Dominican Mission Fund, the Racine Community Foundation, the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant, the Sexual Assault Victim Services (SAVS) grant and the Ascension All Saints Foundation.
People can also learn more about BeLEAF Survivors mission and volunteer opportunities by calling 262-619-1634, visiting their website at beleafsurvivors.org or interacting with their social media platforms.