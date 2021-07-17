COMMUNITY NEWSLETTER: BeLEAF Survivors

RACINE — BeLEAF Survivors is hosting Small Plates Big Hearts, a food crawl of Downtown Racine’s restaurants, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31, to raise funds for the nonprofit organization which was heavily impacted by COVID-19.

Eight restaurants will provide tasting portions of crowd-pleasing dishes for event ticket holders. A ticket will give each guest access to the food crawl. Attendees can wander downtown to visit all the stops and claim their eight samples in whatever order they wish and at their own pace. Guests are invited to stay to enjoy live music at Saturday Sounds on the Square, hosted by the Downtown Racine Corporation, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Restaurant partners include Amos Los Tacos, Butcher & Barrel, Dewey’s, Divino Gelato, The Maple Table, Social on Sixth, TaejaVu’s on Main and Toad Hall. The event is made possible by sponsors including Thrivent, Lakeview Pharmacy, Melissa Bauer/EXP Realty, Medical Health Systems of Wisconsin, Planned Parenthood and the Downtown Racine Corp.