Community Newsletter: BeLeaf Survivors

Educational Group — BeLEAF will facilitate the My Life My Choice curriculum with Mitchell students in the spring of 2022. My Life My Choice was designed for female-identifying adolescents who are identified as survivors of or at-risk for human trafficking and provides them with safety net of proven solutions, grounded in evidence, to protect them from predators and exploitation. Visit https://mylifemychoice.org

for more information about this effort.

Educational Sessions — BeLEAF will offer educational presentations aimed at parents and other caregivers that will be centered around prevention of sexual abuse, warning signs of sexual abuse and being a good support person for a child who has experienced sexual abuse. These sessions will be offered in the evening at the school and can be provided in both English and Spanish.

LIFT programming has had an impact on Racine’s other community schools — Knapp and Julian Thomas.

For more information about BeLEAF’s services at Mitchell, email info@beleafsurvivors.org or call 262-619-1634. To learn about the BeLEAF Survivors mission and volunteer opportunities, go to beleafsurvivors.org.

Donations can be mailed to: BeLeaf Survivors, 2000 Domanik Drive, 4th Floor, Racine, WI 53404 or visit the donation page at the website. Donations are utilized to keep BeLEAF programming available and free of charge. Services are currently funded by donations, as well as by the United Way of Racine County, the United Way of Kenosha County, the Racine Community Foundation, the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant, the Sexual Assault Victim Services (SAVS) grant and the Ascension All Saints Foundation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0