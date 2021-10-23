Community Newsletter: BeLeaf Survivors

RACINE — BeLEAF Survivors has been awarded funding through the United Way of Racine County to provide LIFT (Link and Inspire for Tomorrow) programming at Racine’s newest community school, Mitchell, 2701 Drexel Ave.
LIFT is a place-based strategy that creates partnerships between neighborhoods and resources. It connects families from LIFT sites and the surrounding neighborhoods with resources focused on academics, family relationships, and health and social services. Community schools increase opportunities for children to succeed in school by adding the kinds of resources known to make a difference: increased parental involvement in children’s education; extra learning opportunities through educational enrichment; consistent access to adult guidance and support; and ready access to physical, dental and mental health services. For more information about LIFT, go to unitedwayracine.org/lift.
BeLEAF Survivors will be offering several services to the Mitchell community this school year:
- Individual Therapy — BeLEAF will provide counseling sessions in English and/or Spanish to Mitchell students who have experienced sexual abuse. Sessions will occur at the school during the school day in order to reduce barriers for families who might not be able to come to the BeLEAF office for services. This service is currently accepting referrals.
- Support Group — BeLEAF will facilitate a support group for middle school-aged female survivors of sexual abuse. This group will be offered in English only and will incorporate activities, discussions, and art projects to build relationships between participants and facilitate healing. The group will occur at the school starting this fall and will last 10-12 weeks. This service is currently accepting referrals.
Educational Group — BeLEAF will facilitate the My Life My Choice curriculum with Mitchell students in the spring of 2022. My Life My Choice was designed for female-identifying adolescents who are identified as survivors of or at-risk for human trafficking and provides them with safety net of proven solutions, grounded in evidence, to protect them from predators and exploitation. Visit https://mylifemychoice.org
- for more information about this effort.
- Educational Sessions — BeLEAF will offer educational presentations aimed at parents and other caregivers that will be centered around prevention of sexual abuse, warning signs of sexual abuse and being a good support person for a child who has experienced sexual abuse. These sessions will be offered in the evening at the school and can be provided in both English and Spanish.
LIFT programming has had an impact on Racine’s other community schools — Knapp and Julian Thomas.
For more information about BeLEAF’s services at Mitchell, email info@beleafsurvivors.org or call 262-619-1634. To learn about the BeLEAF Survivors mission and volunteer opportunities, go to beleafsurvivors.org.
Donations can be mailed to: BeLeaf Survivors, 2000 Domanik Drive, 4th Floor, Racine, WI 53404 or visit the donation page at the website. Donations are utilized to keep BeLEAF programming available and free of charge. Services are currently funded by donations, as well as by the United Way of Racine County, the United Way of Kenosha County, the Racine Community Foundation, the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant, the Sexual Assault Victim Services (SAVS) grant and the Ascension All Saints Foundation.